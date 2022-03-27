🌱 RPD Make Two Arrests + Solar Changes + Festival Season Returns

Happy National Something on a Stick Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 56 Low: 33.

Here are the top five stories in Raleigh today:

One man has been arrested in the deadly apartment complex shooting that killed one man on Saturday. According to police Clabe D'angelo Williams has been charged with murder, possession of firearm by a felon, and assault by pointing a gun. Police have not released the victim's identity. (CBS17) Police also made an arrest in an unrelated shooting that occurred 15 minutes later, and five miles away from the apartment shooting. Tiffany Latoya Jackson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The woman shot was taken to a nearby hospital suffering from serious injuries. (CBS17) Big changes could soon be coming for homeowners with solar. Currently North Carolina partakes in a net metering program with Duke to buy solar energy produced at full retail price, however state law requires a change by 2027. In a deal that has been negotiated with Duke Energy, homeowners would earn less money for solar produced during most daylight hours, and add a minimum bill for homeowners with solar panels. (WRAL) As the summer approaches, and the world begins to feel some sort of normal again, an extensive lineup of festivals are scheduled to come to North Carolina. Some favorites are returning after hiatuses or adjusted festivities for COVID. Raleigh's April lineup includes Dreamville next weekend, NC 'Cuegrass Festival in the Warehouse District on April 16, and Brewgaloo downtown on April 22 and 23. (WRAL)

Today in Raleigh:

Free Play Monday at Side Quest Game Lounge (5:00pm-11:00pm)

Yoga Flow at Terminal 8 (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof Raleigh (6:00pm-11:00pm)

PineCone Bluegrass Jam at Transfer Co. (7:00pm-9:30pm)

Trivia at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (7:00pm-10:00pm), Krafty's Garner (7:00pm), Fortnight Brewing (7:30pm-9:30pm), Doherty's Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Something on a Stick Day and Shish Kabob offers some amazing options for you to enjoy straight off the stick.

Holly Hill Hospital is hosting a Community Blood Drive today from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Standard Food + Bar is hosting a charity night to benefit Neighbor to Neighbor today at 6:00pm.

— CJ Fullford

