RPM Automotive Group Limited's (ASX:RPM) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that RPM Automotive Group Limited's (ASX:RPM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Australia, where the median P/E ratio is around 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at RPM Automotive Group over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on RPM Automotive Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like RPM Automotive Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 17% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 42% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 12% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that RPM Automotive Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On RPM Automotive Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of RPM Automotive Group revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for RPM Automotive Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

