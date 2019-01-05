Is RPM International Inc.’s (NYSE:RPM) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2002 Frank Sullivan was appointed CEO of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Frank Sullivan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, RPM International Inc. has a market capitalization of US$7.3b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.1m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$970k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$7.0m.

That means Frank Sullivan receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at RPM International has changed from year to year.

Is RPM International Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, RPM International Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 3.7% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.6%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has RPM International Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 36%, over three years, would leave most RPM International Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Frank Sullivan is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn’t showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So we can conclude that on this analysis the CEO compensation seems pretty sound. Shareholders may want to check for free if RPM International insiders are buying or selling shares.

