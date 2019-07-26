Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RPM International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2019, RPM International had US$2.53b of debt, up from US$2.18b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$223.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.30b.

How Strong Is RPM International's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that RPM International had liabilities of US$1.54b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.49b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$223.2m and US$1.23b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.58b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because RPM International is worth US$8.70b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

RPM International's debt is only 3.3 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 5.5 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably RPM International's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RPM International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.