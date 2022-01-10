RPM International: Strong Results Merit Valuation

Nathan Parsh
·6 min read

The last time I looked at RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was right after the company reported its fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings results this past October. At that time, the stock was down a double-digit amount over the trailing 12-month period.

I felt that this presented an opportunity for investors who were interested in the company to get in at a value price. Since then, the pullback has reversed and RPM Internationals share price has surged 15%.


The company recently released earnings results, making this an appropriate time to reflect on RPM Internationals performance and whether it is overvalued, undervalued or fairly valued at current levels.

Earnings highlights

RPM International announced results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Jan. 5. Revenue grew 10.3% to $1.64 billion, topping Wall Street analysts estimates by $85 million. Adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents was 27 cents, or 25.5%, lower than the prior year and 4 cents below expectations.

The Consumer Group was the lone segment to see a decline in sales, with the top-line falling 3.3% to $529 million. This was still the second-best performance in the segments history. This business grew more than 21% in the prior year, making the comparison very tough. Leadership noted that inventory was low in many markets as demand remains elevated amid material shortages. The company estimates that shortages of key raw materials likely lowered results by $100 million.

The Construction Products Group was the best performer, with sales growing 22% to a record $614 million. Demand in North America, which was muted last year due to Covid-19, was very strong. Construction and maintenance product lines performed very well, especially insulated concrete, roofing systems, repair products and commercial sealants. Emerging markets have begun to recover, but European results were flat versus the prior period. Better volumes and higher selling prices more than offset higher input costs.

Performance Coating grew 17% to $302.5 million, also a new record, as customers placed previously delayed orders. This was especially true for industrial clients as Covid-19 restrictions limited construction sites access last year. The largest businesses, such as flooring systems and corrosion control coatings, helped drive growth in the quarter.

Specialty Products Group also had a record quarter as revenue grew 10% to $193.6 million. Outdoor rection, furniture and OEM product lines were singled out as strong performers.

Takeaways

RPM International had record results in every segment but the Consumer Group, though results here trailed only the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Leadership noted several times that raw material, freight and wage costs were higher in nearly every business due to inflation. Raw material shortages were also blamed for a meaningful number of lost sales in Consumer Group.

Considering how well the Consumer Group acted last year, the limited supply of products and higher inflationary costs, it can be argued that the comparative sales decline should have been significantly steeper than what it was. Instead, results were almost a new record for the segment. The fact that sales fell just a low single-digit percentage speaks to the strength of the segments brands amongst both professional contractors and do-it-yourself customers.

The company has worked to adjust to these headwinds by raising prices in most categories that has more than made up for increased input costs. The good news is that price increases havent led to lower demand for products, given the record performance in most areas of the company. RPM International has also taken steps to address material scarcity by finding new sources, including a new manufacturing site in Texas. As a result, it is expected that lost sales due to material challenges will be recovered in the next few quarters.

Despite some persistent headwinds, guidance given by leadership is predicting that revenue will grow by double-digits for the third quarter of the fiscal year. This would be especially encouraging if achieved because last years results for the period notched a record.

Compared to fiscal year 2020, all four segments were higher. Construction Products and Specialty Products were up by at least 22% and Consumer improved 17%. This shows that RPM Internationals performance in the most recent quarter wasnt due to weaker results in the prior period.

Valuation analysis

With the overall strength of the companys performance, it is not shocking that RPM Internationals stock has acted so well since the last time I examined the company.

According to Wall Street analysts RPM International is expected to produce earnings per share of $3.61 for fiscal year 2022, which ends May 31. Looking out a bit further, analysts eye earnings per share of $4.49 as inflation costs are expected to subside somewhat by then. Using the current price of $90.95, RPM International trades at 25.2 times this years earnings estimates. For fiscal year 2023, the forward price-earnings ratio drops to 20.3.

According to Value Line, RPM International has a five-year average price-earnings ratio of close to 21 with the five-year average near 19. Using this years estimates, the stock can be considered overvalued. Using next years forecast, however, RPM International looks fairly valued.

RPM International is now slightly trading ahead of its intrinsic value, according to the GuruFocus Value chart.

RPM International: Strong Results Merit Valuation
RPM International: Strong Results Merit Valuation

With a GF Value of $82.82, RPM International has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.10. GuruFocus rates the stock as fairly valued.

Final thoughts

RPM International turned in another excellent quarter, showing that demand for nearly all of the companys products is higher compared to the past two second-quarter periods. Consumer Group faced a tough comparison as well as material shortages and yet still saw just a small decline from the record set in the prior year.

All segments are also outperforming their pre-pandemic results, with three of the four higher by a double-digit percentage.

The bounce back in RPM International's stock has occurred, though it did take place much faster than I anticipated. Shares have rallied close to 15% since my early October look at RPM International, but still trade at a fairly valued multiple using next fiscal years earnings per share estimates. The stock also isnt too far off of its GF Value either.

Nothing that happened in the quarter changed has changed my thesis on the company. If anything, results reinforced the notion that RPM International is stronger today than it was before the pandemic begain. The strength of results and a reasonable forward valuation, not to mention the dividend growth streak of close to 50 years, suggest that RPM International could continue to be a solid investment. At the very least, investors interested in the name could wait for a pullback, since the stock no longer seems undervalued at current levels.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Bull Of The Day: NVIDIA (NVDA)

    NVDA is a stock that you can't afford to leave out of your portfolio, and its recent pullback has provided an excellent entry price

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • Eli Manning joins private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners

    Eli Manning is the latest retired NFL great to join the world of private equity, this morning announcing that he's joined Brand Velocity Partners. Not as a part-time adviser or conference glad-hander, but as an actual partner.Why it matters: BVP, founded in 2019 to buy consumer brand companies, has interest in expanding into sports investing, including the growing business of buying up pro teams. Manning lends the firm extra credibility and contacts in that space and says it will be his primary

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms in Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the recession alarm, says bitcoin is hugely overvalued, and warns against investing in China

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted emerging-market stocks, and joked that only "momentum investors on large doses of steroids" would buy NFTs.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.