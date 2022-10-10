RPM International's (NYSE:RPM) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.42

The board of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.0% on the 31st of October to $0.42, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.40. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

RPM International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, RPM International's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 48.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

RPM International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.86, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. RPM International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On RPM International's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think RPM International will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, RPM International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is RPM International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

