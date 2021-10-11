RPT-UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Repeats to more subscribers)

By Josh Smith

SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.

Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported.

North Korea's economy has been battered by years of sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes, and heavy rains and floods have also taken a toll.

The country's most vulnerable risk starvation after it slipped deeper into self-imposed isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis, a U.N. rights investigator said in report seen by Reuters last week.

The country faces "huge tasks for adjusting and developing the state economy" and accomplishing the economic goals established in recent party and government meetings, Kim said in a speech, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The only way for dynamically pushing forward the unprecedented crucial work despite grim situation is for the entire Party to get united," he added, making no mention of the political standoff over its nuclear weapons.

Officials should not wish for privilege and preferential treatment, and "should always consider whether their work infringe upon the interests of the people or cause trouble to the people," Kim said.

State media showed Kim addressing a room full of darkly dressed officials, with no major social distancing, masks, or other anti-COVID-19 measures apparent.

The country has not reported a single case of the virus, but has imposed strict border lockdowns, movement restrictions, and other measures.

State television broadcasts showed young people attending the gala, and other people laying flowers at statues of the country's previous leaders.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday accused Kim's government of being primarily responsible for the humanitarian situation in the country.

“The regime continues to exploit its own citizens, to violate their human rights, to divert resources from the country’s people to build up its unlawful (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles programme,” spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing in Washington, while noting the United States supports efforts to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel: Israel can't 'lose sight' of deal with Palestinians

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to "lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state, as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit. Merkel's support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel's leadership during her 16 years in office, which were characterized by unwavering support for Israel. Speaking at an Israeli think tank, Merkel welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries - led by the United Arab Emirates.

  • UK’s reliance on European electricity leaves it vulnerable to French threats, Boris Johnson told

    Britain's reliance on electricity from Europe is making it increasingly vulnerable to threats from France, Boris Johnson has been warned.

  • Thai digital payments surge from pre-coronavirus level

    Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country's longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services. Thailand's latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting tougher restrictions in July and August that reduced mobility. The number of daily transactions made via the PromptPay platform currently averaged 28 million, which is "quite a big jump" from pre-pandemic levels, Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a news conference.

  • Qatar Says Rejoining OPEC Would Not Fit With Its Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar will not rejoin OPEC because trying to sway global oil prices doesn’t fit with its strategy, said Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi at a press conference.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • Afghan acting FM asked U.S. to lift ban on cbank reserves -Al-Jazeera

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Taliban representatives asked the United States to lift a ban on Afghan central bank reserves at a meeting with U.S. counterparts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-us-delegation-meet-taliban-first-high-level-talks-since-pullout-2021-10-08 in Doha, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday in remarks reported by Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television. The minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also said Washington would offer Afghans coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera reported, after the first senior face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the hardline group took over the country in August following a U.S. troop pullout. The minister added that the Afghan delegation and U.S. counterparts discussed "opening a new page" between the two countries, adversaries during the United States' two-decade long occupation of Afghanistan.

  • Indian IPOs to Raise $10 Billion in Next Six Months, KPMG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- KPMG expects digital companies in India to raise about $10 billion through initial public offerings in the next six months, as investors continue to pump money into the country’s technology sector.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion D

  • Global Energy Crisis Piles Pressure on Aluminum Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum jumped to the highest since 2008 as a deepening power crisis squeezes supplies of the energy-intensive metal that’s used in everything from beer cans to iPhones.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turn

  • North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions

    North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps. The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent weeks while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States.

  • Donald Trump’s own treasury secretary blocked Ivanka World Bank role – report

    Steven Mnuchin said to have stopped move likely to have upset world leaders, which ‘came incredibly close to happening’ Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump, International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde and German chancellor Angela Merkel are seen during a panel in Berlin. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP Only direct intervention from his own treasury secretary stopped Donald Trump nominating his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to lead the World Bank, according to a new rep

  • Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

    Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Hill expected not to be similarly invisible when she later went to work for another world leader, Donald Trump, as his Russia adviser in the White House.

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side

    I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.