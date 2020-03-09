RPT-COLUMN-Russia's 'nyet' is best outcome for OPEC: Kemp

By John Kemp

(Repeats Friday's column with no changes to text)

* (John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

* Chartbook: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cye7at

By John Kemp

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - By refusing to agree to deeper oil output cuts, Russia has done Saudi Arabia and OPEC a favour.

No matter how frustrating the refusal is in the short term, it is in the kingdom’s and the organisation’s long-term best interests.

Saudi Arabia’s strategy of cutting production to protect oil prices hasn’t worked, leaving the kingdom with both reduced market share and lower prices, the worst of both worlds.

In the past decade, the kingdom has orchestrated repeated output cuts by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and more recently by an expanded group including Russia (OPEC+).

Over the same period, oil prices have drifted lower while Saudi Arabia and Russia have steadily conceded market share to non-OPEC producers, especially in the United States.

Perhaps the best way to illustrate the loss of market share is to compare the output of the world’s three largest producers over the last eight years (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cye7at).

By the fourth quarter of 2011, production had returned to a more normal level after the severe recession of 2008/09, so it can serve as a useful baseline for long-term comparisons.

Between October and December 2011, Saudi Arabia’s crude production averaged 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), while Russia’s output was 10.4 million bpd and the United States produced 6.0 million bpd.

Eight years later, in the fourth quarter of 2019, Saudi output had increased less than 0.2 million bpd (2%), Russia’s output was up just over 0.2 million bpd (2%) but U.S. output had surged by 6.8 million bpd (114%).

The United States has overtaken both Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest crude oil producer (and the gap is even wider if production of condensates and natural gas liquids is taken into account).


PRICES vs VOLUMES

In the short term, Saudi Arabia, as the oil market’s swing producer, can exercise a degree of market power and choose between defending prices and protecting market share.

In the medium and long run, however, the development of alternative supplies outside the control of OPEC+ ensures the kingdom is a taker of market-determined prices, like everyone else.

“No one can set the price of oil – it’s up to Allah”, Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi admitted in a television interview in 2015. But that has not stopped Saudi Arabia and OPEC from repeatedly trying – and failing.

Production restraint by Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC and OPEC+ has instead thrown a repeated lifeline to U.S. shale producers, enabling them to survive through downturns and then return to growth afterwards.


PROTECTING PRICES

For most of the last decade, the kingdom has prioritised short-term price defence, with predictable long-term consequences in terms of stagnating output, while U.S. shale surged.

The major exception was the period between the middle of 2014 and the end of 2016, when the kingdom switched to protecting market share and allowed prices to collapse.

The resulting price slump in 2014/15 is usually seen as a sign the volume-focused strategy failed, and it cost Naimi his job in 2016 (“Yamani legacy haunts the oil market”, Reuters, Dec. 9, 2019).

But it is more useful to see the slump of 2014/15 as an inevitable reaction to the previous period of high prices, which left the oil market facing a significant oversupply by mid-2014.

The ensuing slump was responsible for the only sustained downturn in U.S. shale production over the last decade, the only time Saudi Arabia stemmed the decline in its market share relative to the United States.

If prices had not been allowed to tumble, Saudi Arabia would have been forced to slash its output, and the market would still probably have moved into an enormous oversupply in 2015/16.


PROTECTING SHALE

To understand why Saudi Arabia’s strategy has not worked, it is useful to compare growth in U.S. oil production with growth in global consumption since 2011.

U.S. oil producers captured all the increment in global consumption in 2014, 2018 and 2019, almost all incremental consumption in 2012, and nearly two-thirds of incremental consumption in 2013.

The only years when U.S. producers captured less than half of incremental consumption were in 2015, 2016 and 2017 – when U.S. oil production grew more slowly, or fell, in the wake of the price collapse.

U.S. shale producers have been the main beneficiaries of Saudi Arabia’s strategy of price restraint while the kingdom’s own market share has fallen and oil prices have drifted lower.


MARKET REBALANCING

If the market is to rebalance following the coronavirus epidemic, which will have a severe impact on demand in the short term, it will require a period of slower production growth and faster consumption increases.

Lower prices remain the most effective way of enforcing the required changes by forcing deeper cuts in projected U.S. shale output while stimulating a modest increase in consumption around the world.

Reducing OPEC+ production to prevent an accumulation of oil inventories and a fall in prices would blunt the necessary price signal, ensuring the adjustment takes longer.

Deeper OPEC+ output cuts would help protect U.S. shale producers while reducing the stimulus for faster oil consumption growth. It is not clear how either would help Saudi Arabia, Russia or the rest of OPEC.

Russia’s refusal to agree to deeper production cuts is a decision to allow prices, rather than OPEC+, to rebalance the market. In the longer run, it is the right decision, for Saudi Arabia and OPEC as well as Russia. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

  • Should daylight saving time be eliminated?
    Yahoo News 360

    Should daylight saving time be eliminated?

    Most of the momentum is behind a movement to make daylight saving time permanent so the “spring forward” lasts all year long. A number of states including California, Florida, Washington and Oregon have taken legislative steps to do just that, but an act of Congress would be needed for any of those changes to go into effect. States can, however, choose to forgo daylight saving time and keep the “fall back” schedule all year if they want to, which is what Arizona and Hawaii do.

  • Barr Increasingly Appears Focused on Undermining Mueller Inquiry
    The New York Times

    Barr Increasingly Appears Focused on Undermining Mueller Inquiry

    The attorney general's handling of the results of the Russia inquiry came under fire when a federal judge questioned this week whether Barr had sought to create a “one-sided narrative” clearing Trump of misconduct. The judge said Barr displayed a “lack of candor” in remarks that helped shape the public view of the special counsel's report before it was released in April. In fact, Barr's comments then were but the first in a series of actions in which he cast doubt not just on the findings of the inquiry by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and some of the resulting prosecutions, but on its very premise.

  • Bloomberg

    Iranian Lawmaker Dies of Coronavirus as Infections Spread

    An Iranian lawmaker died from the new coronavirus, the first member of parliament to succumb to the disease, as the government reported another surge in infections. Fatemeh Rahbar, 55, went into a coma on Thursday and never recovered, the Islamic Republic News Agency said. Rahbar, elected in February, is the nation's seventh political figure to die from Covid-19 as Iran fights to contain its spread.

  • Grand Princess passengers prepare to disembark, quarantine; 'Don't get on a cruise,' health official advises
    USA TODAY

    Grand Princess passengers prepare to disembark, quarantine; 'Don't get on a cruise,' health official advises

    Grand Princess cruise ship passengers are gearing up to begin the disembarking process Monday after 21 people aboard tested positive for coronavirus. After passengers get off the ship, they will begin a 14-day quarantine at military bases, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday at a news conference. The process of getting all 2,421 passengers off the vessel, routing them to their destination in a secure fashion and sending the Grand Princess back to sea with its crew of 1,113 is expected to take two or three days, illustrating the intricacy of the task, which is further complicated by the size of the ship.

  • Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacuated over virus
    AFP

    Embassies close in North Korea as diplomats evacuated over virus

    Several embassies in North Korea closed Monday as many diplomats were flown out following weeks of tight quarantine restrictions imposed by Pyongyang over the spread of the novel coronavirus. North Korea has not confirmed a single infection but has imposed strict rules, including closing its borders and putting thousands of its own people into isolation. It has also subjected hundreds of foreigners -- including diplomats -- to a virtual lockdown in their own premises.

  • Reuters

    Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus

    Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state, Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday. "We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social distancing," Inslee said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations, and our nursing homes and the like, and we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required," he added.

  • A 5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China. People are demanding an investigation.
    The Week

    A 5-story hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in China. People are demanding an investigation.

    While new cases appear to be slowing in China, the country is still reeling from fallout and criticism over its response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. That was on full display Saturday when a five-story hotel in Quanzhou, China, used to quarantine people potentially exposed to COVID-19 after traveling to the epicenter, Hubei province, collapsed Saturday, reportedly trapping around 70 people. It is not clear if anyone has died, but Reuters reports 34 people have been rescued in the hours after the hotel collapsed.

  • Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America
    Associated Press

    Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America

    A 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday. The Ministry of Health said the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19 after coming down with a cough, fever and sore throat following a recent trip to Europe. Officials said the man was not one of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases previously reported for Argentina, but his case was confirmed by tests Saturday.

  • The Coronavirus is Bad But Even During the Worst Pandemics, People Found Refuge
    The Daily Beast

    The Coronavirus is Bad But Even During the Worst Pandemics, People Found Refuge

    ROME—If there is one thing that has become abundantly clear since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus burst beyond mainland China, it is where not to go to get away. Cruise ships have proven to be the worst in petri dish travel for this particular virus, followed by northern Italy, which has sadly become the “Wuhan of Europe” after thousands of people who live or traveled to the popular region spread the virus to nearly 20 countries. The Italian Association of Agritourism reports a slight bump in business for this time of year, which has countered the more than 75 percent cancellation rate the country's cities have felt since Feb. 21 when the epidemic exploded.

  • France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people over coronavirus concerns, with exceptions for protests and public transit
    Business Insider

    France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people over coronavirus concerns, with exceptions for protests and public transit

    Reuters Amid the spread of the coronavirus, gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned in France, the fifth most impacted country by COVID-19. French Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced the ban Sunday as 1,126 have tested positive for the virus so far with 19 dead. The ban will have exceptions for gatherings or events "useful to the country," such as public transportation and protests.

  • Hillary Clinton says Biden's following in her footsteps
    Yahoo News Video

    Hillary Clinton says Biden's following in her footsteps

    Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that Joe Biden's path to the 2020 nomination looks similar to hers back in 2016.

  • Televangelist ordered by New York attorney general to stop promoting ‘cure’ for coronavirus
    The Independent

    Televangelist ordered by New York attorney general to stop promoting ‘cure’ for coronavirus

    A Christian televangelist has been ordered by New York's attorney general to stop promoting a "cure" for the coronavirus to the public. The cease-and-desist letter was sent to the Jim Bakker Show after it had naturopathic doctor Sherrill Sellman as a guest on 12 February. During the show, the doctor was asked if her $125 "Silver Solution" sold online would work against the coronavirus.

  • As coronavirus cases pop up in US, so does a pop-up shop selling masks, hand sanitizer
    USA TODAY

    As coronavirus cases pop up in US, so does a pop-up shop selling masks, hand sanitizer

    If you're just stopping in for information, Adilisha Patrom is OK with that. If you ran out of hand sanitizer, she's got a few extra. On a street corner in northeast Washington, this small storefront is also selling face masks and care packages while handing out flyers with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as fears grow around the spread of the new coronavirus.

  • Saudi seals off Shiite region, halts travel over coronavirus
    AFP

    Saudi seals off Shiite region, halts travel over coronavirus

    Saudi Arabia on Sunday cordoned off an oil-rich Shiite stronghold, suspended air and sea travel to nine countries and closed schools and universities, in a series of measures to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus. The lockdown on Qatif, an eastern area that is home to around 500,000 people, is the first action of its kind across the Gulf region, which has confirmed more than 230 coronavirus cases -- most of them people returning from religious pilgrimages to Shiite-majority Iran. Given the kingdom's 11 recorded cases of the new coronavirus are from Qatif, "it has been decided to temporarily suspend entry and exit" from the area, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

  • Ten die at collapsed China quarantine hotel; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan
    Reuters

    Ten die at collapsed China quarantine hotel; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities said on Sunday. As of 16:00 Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 48 individuals from the site of the collapse, with 38 of them sent to hospitals, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. A rescue force of over 1,000 people, including firefighters, police forces, and other emergency responders, arrived at the site on Saturday night, authorities told a media conference organized by the Quanzhou government on Sunday.

  • Boeing receives blame for crashes from U.S., Ethiopia investigators
    The Week

    Boeing receives blame for crashes from U.S., Ethiopia investigators

    Nearly a year after a Boeing 737 MAX airplane crashed into an open field shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia, House investigators released a report Friday blaming Boeing's engineering mistakes and "culture of concealment," as well as the Federal Aviation Administration's "grossly insufficient" oversight of the production of the aircraft for the tragedy. The report also applied to an earlier 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, which combined with the Ethiopian Airlines flight killed 346 people.

  • Nevada high court defends Tahoe bear activists' free speech
    Associated Press

    Nevada high court defends Tahoe bear activists' free speech

    Social media comments about protecting bears that were posted by Lake Tahoe activists referring to a longtime wildlife biologist as a murderer constitute “good faith communications” protected as free speech, the Nevada Supreme Court says. The recent opinion doesn't end a lawsuit filed in Washoe County District Court in Reno. But it settles a key legal question in the dispute between Carl Lackey, a Nevada Department of Wildlife biologist, and Carolyn Stark, who administers a Facebook page that posts criticism of the state's bear control tactics, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

  • Rector of prominent D.C. church tests positive for coronavirus
    CBS News

    Rector of prominent D.C. church tests positive for coronavirus

    The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Washington, D.C., is the prominent leader of a historic Episcopal church in Georgetown, the church said Sunday. The Reverend Timothy Cole, rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was diagnosed at the hospital Saturday night and is in stable condition, according to the Reverend Crystal Hardin, the assistant to the rector, who spoke at a press conference outside the church Sunday. In an email to parishioners obtained by CBS News, Cole confirmed he has tested positive, and said services were suspended "out of an abundance of caution for the most vulnerable among us."

  • Trump is reportedly fixated on keeping the number of official US coronavirus cases as low as possible—despite indications the disease has spread wider than he wants
    Business Insider

    Trump is reportedly fixated on keeping the number of official US coronavirus cases as low as possible—despite indications the disease has spread wider than he wants

    President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting about the coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Atlanta. President Donald Trump has expressed that he wants the number of coronavirus cases in the United States kept as low as possible, Politico reported Saturday evening. On Friday, Trump even publicly discussed keeping a cruise ship with potentially infected passengers offshore to keep the number of US coronavirus cases low.

  • Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden as Rev. Jesse Jackson Officially Backs Bernie Sanders
    Time

    Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden as Rev. Jesse Jackson Officially Backs Bernie Sanders

    Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday, saying she would do “everything in (her) power” to help elect him in his presidential bid. “I believe in Joe,” Harris said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

  • Italy Locks Down Rich North as Conte Tries to Contain Panic
    Bloomberg

    Italy Locks Down Rich North as Conte Tries to Contain Panic

    In a hastily convened news conference Sunday morning, the head of a government already hanging by a thread said that Italy will dramatically restrict movement and activity for a quarter of its population in the economic powerhouse that is the region around Milan. Images and posts on social media showed people rushing to get on the last train out and escape a virtual lockdown amid some of the most sweeping anti-virus measures outside China. Conte's latest effort at damage control comes as cases surged to 5,883 on Saturday with 233 deaths, and as Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of one of the two major government parties, announced he had contracted the illness.

  • Hotel in China being used for coronavirus quarantine collapses with 70 inside, reports say
    USA TODAY

    Hotel in China being used for coronavirus quarantine collapses with 70 inside, reports say

    A hotel in China that was being used as a coronavirus quarantine site has collapsed with 70 people trapped inside, according to the People's Daily, Reuters and the South China Morning Post. The Xinjia Express Hotel is in Quanzhou, part of the southeastern province of Fujian. Thirty-four people had been rescued by about 10:30 p.m. local time, the Ministry of Emergency Management told the South China Morning Post.

  • Iran coronavirus death toll jumps to 145, govt lashes out at US
    AFP

    Iran coronavirus death toll jumps to 145, govt lashes out at US

    Iran's official death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 21 Saturday, with a lawmaker among the latest fatalities, while the government accused Washington of hampering Tehran's response to the virus. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that the 21 deaths took the country's total death toll to 145, while 1,076 additional cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,823. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later said American sanctions -- reimposed from 2018, after Washington pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal -- were undermining Iran's battle against coronavirus.

  • No more refills: U.S. airlines step up measures to guard against coronavirus
    Reuters

    No more refills: U.S. airlines step up measures to guard against coronavirus

    U.S. airlines are stepping up measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus through person-to-person contamination on airplanes, from eliminating wine and water refills to keeping passengers from touching serving trays and food baskets. Rather than bringing wine or water bottles into the aisles for refills, flight attendants on United Airlines will now provide a new cup or glass. In a letter to customers on Saturday, United Airlines Holdings Inc Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said it is "important that we give you as much information as possible about the procedures we follow to clean our aircraft and maintain a sanitary environment once we're in the air."

  • America's housing crisis
    The Week

    America's housing crisis

    Eleven million Americans spend more than half of their paycheck on rent. They have little choice: After 2011, more than 4 million units renting for $800 or less per month disappeared nationwide. In trendy cities like Seattle and Austin, older, multifamily buildings are being demolished or converted into condominiums and co-ops.