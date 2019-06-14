RPT-COLUMN-Strait of Hormuz and the risk of uncontrolled escalation: Kemp

(Repeats column that ran on Thursday, with no changes)

By John Kemp

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping lane between Iran and Oman named after the fabulously wealthy ancient kingdom of Ormus, has fascinated oil traders since the Iranian revolution in 1979.

Iran has periodically threatened to close the strait to enemy shipping, while the United States and its allies have pledged to keep it open and maintain freedom of navigation, by force if necessary.

The strait has become a symbolic flashpoint in the region-wide confrontation and indirect conflict between Iran on one side and the United States and Saudi Arabia on the other.

Two oil tankers were attacked and left adrift on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, just south of the entrance to the strait, stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States.

"The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important chokepoint" for oil, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the independent statistical and analysis arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Roughly 30% of all the world's seaborne flow of crude and products passes through the strait each year, so closure could result in a major disruption of global oil supplies ("World transit chokepoints", EIA, July 2017).

During the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), both countries targeted tankers - with Iraq attacking vessels loading around Iran's Kharg island in the northern Gulf, and Iran targeting ships further south and in the strait itself.

In the tanker war, the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries responded by pledging to protect shipping in the central and southern parts of the area and arranging naval convoys.

The strait itself is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, and tankers are confined to an even narrower shipping lane just two miles broad in each direction, with a traffic separation scheme to reduce the risk of collision.

The limited room for manoeuvre substantially increases the vulnerability of slow-moving tanker traffic to attacks from either the shore or hostile vessels within the strait itself.

In practice, as the tanker war illustrated, the theatre of operations is much wider, including the entire Gulf, the strait and the neighbouring Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and the southern Red Sea.





CHOKEPOINT

Iran has several options for targeting enemy shipping, including mines, coastal missile batteries, submarines, navy vessels, and a fleet of small fast and highly manoeuvrable boats operated by the country’s revolutionary guard.

In the tanker war, most of the damage was done by mines, shore-based Silkworm missiles and speedboat attacks employing rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire (“The Tanker War”, U.S. Naval Institute, 1988).

Despite Iran’s threats, and thousands of pages of analysis published on the country’s capability to close the strait, it is unlikely the country could block the strait to shipping for more than a few days or a couple of weeks.

Efforts to close the strait would be interpreted by the United States and its allies as an act of aggression and draw an overwhelming military response.

Given U.S. aerial and maritime superiority in the area, the United States would probably be able to suppress onshore missile batteries as well surface and submarine naval activity and speedboats.

Assuming the United States and allied naval forces are willing to provide convoy protection again, Iran would not be able to attack escorted tankers without coming into direct conflict with U.S. warships.





ESCALATION

The real problem is that armed conflict in the strait could escalate into a broader conflict between the United States and Iran across multiple sub-theatres.

Possible sub-theatres include Yemen, eastern Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and further afield, as well as the interior of Iran itself (a repeat of the war of the cities in the 1980s).

Concern about armed conflict in the strait is really concern about uncontrolled escalation between the United States and its allies and Iran.

For the moment, the United States is publicly committed to a policy of controlled escalation, employing progressively tighter economic sanctions to force Iran to negotiate on nuclear and other issues.