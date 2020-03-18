RPT-EXCLUSIVE-China's internal security force on frontlines of Hong Kong protests

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Officers from China's top internal security force - the People's Armed Police – joined Hong Kong police on the frontlines to observe anti-government protests that peaked last year, according to a senior foreign diplomat and an opposition politician.

Hong Kong police took PAP officers to monitor the protesters and their tactics as part of a wider effort by the paramilitary force to deepen its understanding of the Hong Kong situation, they said.

"I'm aware that Hong Kong police officers have taken Chinese security forces to the front during protests, apparently in an observation role," veteran democratic legislator James To told Reuters.

To said he had reason to believe the Chinese forces included members of locally-based PAP units.

The foreign diplomat, who requested anonymity and declined to be quoted due to sensitivity over commenting on security matters, also said PAP officers accompanied police to the frontlines.

Responding to questions from Reuters, the Chinese Defence Ministry said the PAP was not stationed in Hong Kong, while a Hong Kong police spokesman said they "stress that there is no such visit or observation by any members of the mainland law enforcement agencies".

The State Council Information Office and the Central Government's Hong Kong Liaison Office did not respond to Reuters' questions.

The diplomat and three other foreign envoys, however, estimated that China's government had ramped up the paramilitary People's Armed Police (PAP) presence in Hong Kong to as many as 4,000 personnel - far more than previously known estimates.

Their assessments were based on intense scrutiny of the security forces' response to the pro-democracy protests, which began last June, but have ebbed this year amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Reuters had reported in September that an unknown number of PAP were among a surge in Chinese security forces moved quietly into bases across the city last year as Hong Kong's government struggled to contain the mounting political unrest.

The rapidly-modernized PAP is the mainland's core paramilitary and anti-riot force and operates separately from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Under 2018 reforms, both the PAP and PLA are under the ultimate command of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who sits at the apex of the Communist Party's Central Military Commission.

While both Beijing and local Hong Kong authorities have been relatively open about the low-key role of the PLA in the city, they have never confirmed the presence of the PAP.

Some local legal experts and politicians fear the presence of the PAP - which has been devoted to internal security in mainland China - breaches the laws that protect Hong Kong's autonomy under Chinese rule.

Those laws provide for Beijing control over foreign affairs and defence, but give Hong Kong its own government, law enforcement bodies and legal system.

"I think the police and government should make clear what has been going on to ensure one country-two systems is being respected," To said, adding that he believed the PAP presence would remain in the city for the foreseeable future.

Lawrence Li, a spokesman for the Hong Kong government's security bureau, said outside law enforcement agencies, including from the mainland, did not have the authority to enforce laws within Hong Kong.

Neither To nor the foreign diplomats saw any sign yet that the PAP have taken enforcement measures in Hong Kong, or deployed from their bases in other than observation roles.

FORCE TO RECKON WITH

But the diplomats said that taken together with the numbers of PLA troops that also expanded last year, the estimated 12,000-strong force marks the largest ever Chinese security deployment in Hong Kong.

The PAP units are concentrated within PLA bases at the former British military forts at Stonecutters Island and Stanley on southern Hong Kong island - both shielded from public view, the diplomatic sources said.

The size of the force has stayed relatively static in recent months, they said.