RPT-INSIGHT-Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out

SYDNEY/LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Only a year after losing their homes to floods in parts of Australia's north eastern coast of Queensland, people are moving into new houses built on or near the same plots.

But while banks have been only too willing to offer them long-term loans at rates in line with the national average, insurance companies, who suffered insured losses of A$1.24 billion ($820 million) as a result of the Townsville floods, are more cautious.

A tradesman who has bought a new home in Townsville after walking away from his water-damaged dwelling 15 kilometres (9.32 miles) away, said the insurance premium had risen 350%, a price he was not willing to pay to protect against another flood.

"Locals call this place 'Brownsville', that's how dry this place was. So it is unfair for insurers to react in such an extreme manner after just one event. This was a once-in-a-500-year flood, it won't come again in my lifetime," the tradesman, who would only be identified by his surname Cullen, said.

Banks appear to be taking a similar view, with long-term funding still widely available for new and existing housing, while insurers are more picky.

Allianz, for example, has become more selective about writing new policies in Townsville, brokers said, while others including Suncorp and QBE stopped covering large apartment units after the Queensland floods.

The insurers agree that the floods were previously a 1-in-500-year event, but say climate change has made such events more frequent.

That divergence is echoed across regions in developed countries which have been hit by floods, forest fires or other extreme weather-related events linked to climate change and is worrying regulators and industry executives.

They fear banks are building up portfolios of long-term loans against construction projects, infrastructure and real estate that are becoming uninsurable.

Extreme weather could depress property prices and leave banks exposed to defaults on home loans or large commercial projects. Without insurance, owners may be unable to afford the cost of maintaining their properties.

Among those most concerned is Larry Fink, boss of the world's largest investor, BlackRock, who warned in his annual letter to company boards in January about the risks to banks if insurance dries up. Fink said banks may no longer be able to offer 30-year mortgages, which he described as "a key building block of finance", if fire or flood insurance are not available.

In Italy, insurers refuse to provide flood coverage to Venice, where flooding is a regular occurrence and has been getting worse due to climate change.

During the Townsville floods, the hit to banks was less marked and as insurers depart, new housing developments continue to spring up, backed by the country's major banks.

"As a banker we have a presumption with our customer that insurance will generally be available and affordable. That's changing," said Mathew Murphy, head of social & environmental risk at Australian and New Zealand Banking Group.

'TRICKY'

The potentially dangerous divergence between the approach taken by banks and insurers over housing and climate change has been flagged at the highest levels of finance.

While banks around the globe are starting to do more to understand the risks, the pace of change is slow.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney is among those pushing for financial services firms to better understand and be more transparent about climate risk and plans to mitigate it.

While banks did better than many other sectors in some areas on how climate risk impacts their business, a 2019 assessment by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD found just 20% reported on the resilience of their strategy.

