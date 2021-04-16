Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen appears for an interview with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Washington. The interview will air this Friday at 9:30PM/ET on FOX Business Network's WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By David Lawder 

  WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is unclear. 

  The Biden administration has sought to engage more constructively with trading partners and allies, and currency experts say that Yellen could veer from the aggressive approach applied by the Trump administration in the currency report, taking into account the trade and capital flow distortions of the coronavirus pandemic and reviewing the structure of the report. 

  "I think the Yellen Treasury would be inclined to take a more flexible approach," said Matthew Goodman, a former U.S. Treasury official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He added, however, that Yellen's hands are "tied somewhat" by the criteria applied to deciding whether a trading partner manipulates its currency. 

  Yellen also has challenges in softening Washington's position, facing pressure from labor unions and Democrats in Congress to maintain a tough stance on currency manipulation. 

  Trading partners are labeled manipulators if they meet specific criteria - a more than $20 billion bilateral trade surplus with the United States, foreign currency intervention exceeding 2% of gross domestic product and a global current account surplus exceeding 2% of GDP - which led the Trump Administration to label Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators in December. 

  U.S. law requires the Treasury to seek negotiations with manipulators to bring them back below the thresholds, with specified remedies including denying them access to U.S. government procurement contracts and development finance. 

  The report is expected to signal how strictly Yellen interprets the criteria, or whether she reverses tightening moves by her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, who reduced the current account threshold to 2% of GDP from 3%, ensnaring more countries. 

  Mnuchin designated https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-currency/u-s-designates-china-as-currency-manipulator-for-first-time-in-decades-idUSKCN1UV2BK China a currency manipulator in August 2019 at the height of U.S.-China trade tensions, even though Beijing met just one of the criteria. The label was dropped https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/u-s-treasury-drops-china-currency-manipulator-label-ahead-of-trade-deal-signing-idUSKBN1ZC2FV five months later when the two countries reached a trade deal, drawing broad criticism that the Trump administration had politicized the report. 

  Foreign exchange analysts say that Taiwan, with a current account surplus of 14% in 2020, a record $30 billion trade surplus with the United States and net foreign exchange purchases of nearly 6% of GDP, is firmly in Treasury's crosshairs during this cycle, even though the Taiwan dollar remains near 23-year highs. 

  Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore are in similar straits, analysts say. BBH analyst Win Thin also sees Malaysia and South Korea at risk. 

  Although the Swiss National Bank appears to have sold off a tiny portion of its nearly $1 trillion foreign currency pile to show goodwill to the U.S. Treasury, "that won't be enough to get off the list," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. 

  The Treasury declined to comment on the contents of the forthcoming currency report, as did the SNB. 

  For Vietnam, the designation has bigger consequences, as the U.S. Trade Representative's office has an active investigation on Hanoi's currency practices that could lead to U.S. tariffs on imports from Vietnam. 

  A number of countries are expected to remain or appear on the "monitoring list," BBH's Thin says, among them China, Germany, Japan, Italy, India, Singapore, Ireland and Mexico. 

  HAWKISH PLEDGE 

  Yellen told U.S. senators at her January confirmation hearing she would fight for market-determined exchange rates. 

  But she has currency hawks in Congress - both Democrats and Republicans - watching over her shoulder. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, plans to introduce legislation on Thursday that would make it easier for the Commerce Department to treat currency manipulation as unfair subsidies in trade cases. 

  "When other countries engage in unfair trade practices, including currency manipulation, Ohio workers pay the price," Brown said in a statement to Reuters. 

  Taiwan's case is more complicated by geopolitical pressures, including heightened military tensions with China, and the island's position as a major exporter of semiconductors that are needed to help ease a supply shortage for U.S. manufacturers. 

  Mark Sobel, another former Treasury official, said the latter is among complex issues that do not fit with a mechanical application of the currency manipulator criteria. 

  "Treasury has to... inject more nuance into its thinking, not only about the countries, but also about the implications of U.S. policy for these countries," said Sobel, now with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think tank. 

  (Reporting by David Lawder; Additional reporting by John Revill in Zurich; editing by Megan Davies and Dan Grebler) 

(Repeats to additional clients with no change to text)

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600, the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

    Alfonso Ribeiro, Hollywood actor and host of America's Funniest Videos, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his partnership with T.G.I. Friday's.

    Plunging Treasury yields despite hot economic data fueled Thursday's market rally. Why you should adopt this S&P 500 strategy.

    April 15 is typically the last day to file your income taxes and pay taxes owed. The Internal Revenue Service pushed that date back to May 17. Now, taxpayers face a unique series of deadlines that may or may not apply, depending on what they do for a living and where they live.

    According to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, the US is on the cusp of an economic boom which should fuel growth at least until 2023. Dimon attributes the prospect of strong growth to several reasons. "I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom," Dimon recently said. Although Dimon also noted that stock market valuations are "quite high," the fact markets are pricing in economic growth and surplus savings that could be parked into equities, suggests a multi-year boom could serve as justification for present levels. Accordingly, the analysts at J.P. Morgan have been eyeing this opportunity and have homed in 2 stocks with the long-term view in mind, for which they anticipate some outsized growth. We ran JPM’s stock picks through the TipRanks database to see what the rest of the Street makes of these choices. Turns out JPM is not alone. The consensus is that both names are Strong Buys and set to generate massive returns – at least 90% over the next 12 months. Let’s dive in. CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) We will kick off with CytomX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with lofty ambitions. CytomX wants to revolutionize cancer treatment and to do so it bases therapies on its proprietary Probody Technology Platform. By directly targeting the tumor microenvironment, Probody creates conditionally activated biologics, thereby, more effectively localizing the treatment of the tumor, and at the same time keeping a lid on activity in healthy tissues. CytomX has a pipeline with several drugs in various stages of development; Praluzatamab (CX-2009), a Probody drug conjugate (ADC) against CD166 (a molecule expressed in solid tumor cells), is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer. Furthermore, the company and partner AbbVie are co-developing CX-2029, a PROBODY drug conjugate targeting CD71 (transferrin receptor). The drug is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The Probody platform forms the basis of J.P. Morgan’s Anupam Rama thesis for CytomX. "In our view, the platform is not only de-risked by known clinical data for lead assets praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) / CX-2029 but also external partnerships with the likes of AbbVie (for CX-2029), Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Astellas. Of note, we view early data for lead development candidates praluzatamab and CX-2029 in multiple tumor types as interesting early proof-of-concept," Rama opined. Both praluzutamab and CX-2029 have “shown early clinically activity,” and in 4Q21 will have phase 2 readouts. Rama believes that so far, “due to uncertainty around the ultimate therapeutic window of these assets,” the Street is underappreciating the results. The readouts could change all that and have the potential to “further validate not only the programs individually but the platform as well.” “Importantly,” Rama added, “We would note that the phase 2 updates in 4Q21 for both products will be important for not only understanding the therapeutic window for each product, but also to learn about key metrics for the model such as response rate / durability.” To this end, Rama rates CTMX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $14 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 98% gain, should the figure be met over the next 12 months. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here) Over the past 3 months, 3 other analysts have chimed in with a CytomX review and all are of the same mind – recommending to Buy. At $14, the average price target is the same as Rama’s and provides robust back up to the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. (See CTMX stock analysis on TipRanks) Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) The next JPMorgan pick we're are looking at is Kala Pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on developing treatments for eye diseases and has two FDA approved products on the market; Inveltys, Kala’s eye drops for post-surgical inflammation/pain was approved in 2018 and launched in 2019. More recently, last October, the FDA gave its nod of approval for Eysuvis, the company's treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). Eysuvis was launched in January and is currently the only FDA approved prescription treatment for the condition. Following talks with Kala management, J.P. Morgan’s Christopher Neyor notes the reaction so far has been excellent. “Kala continues to receive very strong positive feedback on the initial Eysuvis launch from key stakeholders including patients and physicians where the two most common themes center on (1) rapid onset of action for the product with many patients reporting relief of symptoms beginning on the first day and (2) comfort of the eye drop with no meaningful tolerability issues, which sharply contrasts with the burning, stinging, and blurred vision symptoms experienced with other dry eye therapies,” Neyor wrote. The dry eye market, says Neyor, represents a significant opportunity, with roughly 17 million US diagnosed patients. The analyst’s “conservative” long-term peak sales forecast for Eysuvis stands at over $750 million and Neyor anticipates a strong sales push in the year’s latter half should “de-risk the company’s dry eye commercialization plans.” Underpinned by Eysuvis, Neyor sees a “highly favorable risk/reward for Kala,” which is reflected in a bullish price target. At $17, the figure is set to reward investors with 12-month returns of 125%, should Neyor’s thesis play out accordingly. Unsurprisingly, Neyor has an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the shares. (To watch Neyor’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, the J.P. Morgan analyst’s forecast appears on the more conservative end of the spectrum. Going by the $26 average price target, the shares are expected to surge by ~262% in the year ahead. Kala’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 4 Buys. (See Kala stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600 , the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

    The Dow Jones rallied as jobless claims plunged. Coinbase stock rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell likened Bitcoin to gold. Apple stock rallied.

    Stock futures drifted Thursday evening after another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

    What happened  Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed on Thursday, following bullish analyst commentary. As of 3:45 p.m. EDT, the chipmaker's stock was up more than 5%.   So what Raymond James analyst Chris Caso lifted his rating on NVIDIA's stock from outperform to strong buy and boosted his price forecast from $700 to $750.

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, Moon's office and the White House said, in talks that will include how to push forward efforts to stem North Korea's nuclear programme. The Biden administration says it is in the final stages of a review of its policy towards North Korea and is keen to encourage trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo on that issue and other regional security concerns, including China.

    Nvidia's new Grace CPU is a smart hedge is the company looses its $40 billion bid to buy ARM

    MARKET EXTRA Does the U.S. bond market have a case of "datapathy"? That's the question on the lips of bond traders who have seen Treasury yields slide despite a parade of impressive economic data since last week, highlighting the reflationary forces that in the first quarter struck fear in the hearts of bond bulls.

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. got a jump start on its first day of trading from the retail crowd. And the early enthusiasts likely walked away with a few bruises.Day traders purchased a net $57 million of the cryptocurrency exchange’s shares during its debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to data from VandaTrack. That total accounted for 7% of the $822 million individual investors spent on all U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on the day, and made Coinbase the fifth-most popular debut with the demographic since 2017.They didn’t wait long to jump in.Nearly a third of all retail dollars spent on Coinbase Wednesday poured in during the first 20 minutes of trading as the shares soared by 13% from the opening price of $381 to an intraday high of $429.54. Retail buying tapered off as the initial euphoria waned and the shares paired their gains to finish the day below the opening trade price.Coinbase gained as much as 6.4% in early trading Thursday on news of a $246 million investment from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management and positive analyst coverage, though the shares remained below their opening price.Tayo Kuku, a 27-year old photographer based in Washington, D.C., is among the cohort of investors who bought in. But within 10 minutes of purchasing the stock at $394 and a few conversations with his friends who are also buyers, it “made me realize that I probably didn’t make the best decision jumping in that quickly,” he said.“I obviously knew the risk of jumping in on a company as soon as it went public, but it just seemed like an obvious investment considering cryptocurrency has been the ‘next big thing’ for young investors like me.”Fortunately for Kuku, he managed to sell at a profit at $415. Though he left unscathed, he still plans to “keep an eye out and may possibly dip my feet back in in the next few weeks.”The debut of the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on a U.S. public market was widely hailed as ushering in a new era for the oft-mocked asset class. That drew the attention of retail traders who piled in at a level not seen since the debut of Rocket Cos., the parent of the mortgage giant founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, making it the fifth most- popular new listing among the group since 2017.“It is pretty surprising to see such strong buying,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. “There was obviously a lot of hype around this and certainly Coinbase will be almost the best proxy for trading the crypto theme in the coming years.”On Fidelity’s platform Coinbase was the most traded stock on the day. More than 148,000 shares changed hands there, nearly nine times more than runner-up Tesla Inc., according to data from the brokerage.“What is fascinating about Coinbase is this is the first way in which individuals can take part in this new market for cryptocurrencies without being subject themselves to the volatility those currencies have,” Michael Wolf, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Activate, a technology consulting firm, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to see that Coinbase is going to be held widely -- at this market cap, it’s going to be held by index funds. It will allow small investors as well as individuals to take part in this entire move toward cryptocurrencies.”But for all the fanfare, Coinbase wasn’t the top pick of at-home traders on Wednesday. That honor went to the ProShares UltraPro QQQ exchange-traded fund (ticker TQQQ), a three times levered tracker of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which saw $72 million of net retail buying on the day despite plunging by 3.5%.(Updates for Thursday trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    JPMorgan stock has come off recent highs, even after the bank reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates.

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and a small activist hedge fund are waging a more than $65 million proxy fight over board seats, with the largest U.S. oil producer marshalling executives, TV appearances, social media and websites to rebut the challenge. The David-and-Goliath fight has Exxon determined to block Engine No. 1's four nominees at its May 26 shareholder meeting, while urging shareholders reject proposals to split its chairman and chief executive roles, and block climate-related reports sought by other groups. Exxon has out-gunned its tiny rival's $30 million budget with spending the company expects will be about $35 million above its usual proxy solicitation costs, according to regulatory filings.

    The bank posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Thursday and announced plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets.

    "There are essentially three things you got to do to prepare for retirement," Caroline Bruckner, Kogod Tax Policy Center's managing director, recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated in early trade Friday after surprisingly robust economic data helped propel U.S. indexes to records. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes declined.Shares wavered between red and green in Japan and Australia and rose in South Korea. U.S. contracts slipped after equity benchmarks hit all-time highs overnight. Real estate, health care and technology shares led gains. The financial sector underperformed amid the slide in bond yields, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue. The U.S. dollar was steady after a streak of declines.Treasuries advanced despite better-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims data in the U.S. Traders suggested foreign buying and geopolitical risks may have contributed to the rallies, with many investors caught positioned for further weakness.Chinese data will be centerstage on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy is expected to report the highest quarterly growth since the first such data releases 30 years ago.Equities reached all-time highs this week amid the rebound in global growth, confidence in continued policy support from central banks and some upbeat corporate-earnings reports. The rally in government bonds highlights persistent risks, however, with some countries facing spikes in Covid-19 infections and setbacks in their vaccine rollout.The bond market’s surge is “one of the more confusing dynamics in markets” at the moment, said Michael Arone, investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. “Part of it is that you saw the 10-year make a very rapid move over a very short period of time, so this could be a pause before it starts to move higher again.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and Coinbase Global Inc. fell despite news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares at Wednesday’s debut of the digital-asset exchange. Oil held a recent advance, and copper is on course for the best week in about two months.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 1.1% to an all-time peak.Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% after the index gained 1.6%.Japan’s Topix Index edged down 0.2%.South Korea’s Kospi Index gained 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.1%.Hang Seng futures rose 0.4% earlier.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was at $1.1963.The Japanese yen was up 0.1% at 108.63.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries traded at 1.56%, after falling six basis points in the U.S. session.Australia’s 10-year yield was six basis points lower at 1.71%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.2% to $63.33 a barrel.Gold edged up 0.1% to $1765.00 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    TuSimple closed flat in its debut Thursday after the self-driving vehicle startup raised more than $1 billion through its IPO.

    "Surrounding yourself with other mom entrepreneurs...and sharing your stories and helping each other out, I think, is really important," Cavallari said.