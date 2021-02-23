RPT-Workers' rights under threat as online work surges five-fold - U.N.

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Digitalplatforms have soared five-fold over the past decade, offeringopportunities to some but also eroding workers' rights, theInternational Labour Organization (ILO) said on Tuesday.

From ride-sharing apps like Uber and online marketplaceslike UpWork linking freelancers and clients, to software thatallows employers to oversee workers, digital platforms havetransformed the nature of work, the U.N.'s ILO said.

"At their best, all these platforms provide newopportunities," said Guy Ryder, head of the ILO, which surveyed12,000 workers in 100 countries, 70 businesses and 16 platformcompanies in its first in-depth report on the platform economy.

"There are opportunities for disabled workers, for those inremote locations. There's evidence that those who have beenunemployed or marginalised might find their way into the labourmarket," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the shift to a digitaleconomy, changing the way work has been organised and regulatedfor decades. With job losses, millions have become gig workers,providing on-demand driving, delivery or childcare services.

But in many cases the work is poorly paid - with half ofonline workers earning less than $2 an hour - and lacks accessto traditional employment benefits, like collective bargaining,insurance and work-related injury protections, the ILO found.

Platforms generally classify workers as independentcontractors and their rights depend on the platforms' own termsof service, not employment law.

The ILO found significant inequities in the platformeconomy, with workers in developing countries earning 60% lessthan those in developed countries, even after controlling forbasic characteristics and types of tasks.

More than 70% of taxi drivers reported their average dailynumber of trips and earnings decreased after a platform tookover the market.

Ryder called for workers' rights already established in the"analogue" world - such as health benefits and bargaining rights- to be protected in the world of platform work.

"It's often a very one-sided work relationship," he said,adding that this imbalance could be addressed through greaterdialogue and regulatory cooperation between workers, platformsand government.

The control and ownership of workers' data is anotheremerging concern, the ILO said.

"The data from work ... is becoming a bankable commodity,"Ryder said. "Questions of the appropriation and ownership ofthat data is a big, big issue."

The emergence of a few giant players creates risks as theyhave access to vast amounts of information created by workers,such as how long it takes to complete a task or their locations,which digital platforms can use as they see fit, the ILO said.

Andrew Pakes, research director with the British trade unionProspect said data is the "new frontline of workers' rights".

"We need to get serious about these risks and take a standbefore we sleepwalk into a new age of digital management andsurveillance where employers hold all the cards," he said inemailed comments.

(Reporting by Avi Asher-Schapiro @AASchapiro, Editing by KatyMigiro.

