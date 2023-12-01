RRISD's Mary Bone to run for State Board of Education

Round Rock school board Trustee Mary Bone has filed to run for the State Board of Education to challenge incumbent Tom Maynard to represent District 10.

Round Rock school board Trustee Mary Bone has filed to run for the State Board of Education to challenge incumbent Tom Maynard to represent District 10 in the Republican primary.

Bone filled her application on Nov. 30. District 10 covers 27 counties, including Williamson, Bell, Burnet and Llano.

Maynard has served in the board since 2023 has served as the chair of the committee on school finance/permanent school fund. He lives in Williamson County.

Bone has served in the Round Rock school board since 2020 and is up for re-election in 2024. If she wins the state board election, she would have to resign from the Round Rock school board.

During her time on the board, Bone has had a contentious relation with the five of the seven board members over issues ranging from mask mandates in schools to the hiring of Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez in June 2021.

In April 2022, a Williamson County judge dismissed a lawsuit that Bone and Trustee Danielle Weston had filed against the other board members concerning proposed censure resolutions over them disrupting a meeting. A second censure resolution failed in August 2022. The motion was proposed after both trustees broke quorum during a June 16, 2022, meeting to pass the budget.

In June 2022, Bone also filed a lawsuit against Azaiez, alleging he had conducted unauthorized investigations into another board member using district funds. The case was disposed in September.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: RRISD's Mary Bone to run for Texas Board of Education