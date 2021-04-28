RSCO makes arrest in one of two fatal shootings that occurred Monday

Apr. 28—LUMBERTON — An arrest was made Tuesday in relation to one of two Monday shootings that left dead a 32-year-old man in Red Springs and a 43-year-old man in St. Pauls.

At about 2:05 p.m. investigators arrested 28-year-old Nicoya Dial, of Red Springs, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Dial was charged with voluntary manslaughter in relation to the death of Neil Ray Locklear, 32, of Red Springs. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 1:02 a.m. Monday to a report of a person shot at 139 Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Locklear was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, for treatment. Locklear died of his injuries upon arriving at the medical center, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The shooting is the result of a domestic altercation between Locklear and a family member," a Sheriff's Office release reads in part.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division investigated the case.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Also on Monday, St. Pauls police responded at 8 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Shaw and Fourth streets, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Kristopher Allen, of Poor Drive in St. Pauls, was found shot. Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ra'Shawn Jones, 19, of Oakland Drive in St. Pauls, had fled the scene but was arrested later in connection to the shooting, according to the police department.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor larceny, breaking and entering, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon within city limits and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the two individuals knew each other and the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between them. Both subjects fired upon each other," a police department release reads in part.

Anyone with more information, or witnessed the shooting, is asked to call St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago or Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155.