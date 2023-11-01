RSHS mathematics teacher charged with possession of ecstasy

Nov. 1—HAMLET — A Richmond Senior High mathematics teacher, Cynthia Nichols, has been charged with possession of 92 dosage units of MDMA (ecstasy).

On Oct. 24, at 3:54 in the afternoon, officers with the Hamlet Police Department were conducting a license checking station at the corner of Circlewood Drive and Culberson.

Officers had reasonable suspicion of the smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and subsequently searched it. They discovered a clear plastic bag containing the ecstasy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nichols is still listed on the staff page of the RSHS website. Her current employment status with Richmond County Schools is unknown at this time.

Nichols was charged with felony possession of a Sch. I substance and maintaining a place for controlled substance. According to the incident report, the case is closed by arrest.