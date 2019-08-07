RSI Data Shows How to Trade the Sell-Off

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) had its worst day of the year on Monday of this week. This sent the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) crashing, indicating an oversold market. The RSI is a popular technical indicator that oscillates between zero and 100. A level above 70 is often considered overbought, while a level below 30 is considered oversold.

Based on this simple interpretation, the RSI reading below 30 should be a good sign that stocks are now due for a bounce. The problem with simple interpretations of popular indicators is that their actual implications -- based on actual numbers -- doesn’t often match with the prevailing view. In the analysis below, I’ll show you the actual numbers of how stocks have performed after previous oversold readings. Also, I’ll see if a collapse of the indicator, rather than a slower march lower, has had different consequences.

SPX RSI More

General RSI Numbers

Here’s a simple measure of how the S&P 500 has performed over the next month based on the RSI reading. I went back to 1950 and found the one-month return of the index based on whether the RSI was below 30, above 70, or somewhere in between. The index has in fact had the highest average return when the RSI reading was below 30. In that case, the S&P 500 has averaged a 1.17% return over the next month. Otherwise, the average return has been 0.69% when the indicator is between extremes, and 0.79% when it has been above 70. The problem with the below 30 reading is a higher than usual standard deviation and a percent positive that is less than average. So, the returns have been good, but volatility has increased.

RSI 1 Month 1950 More

When looking at the returns since 2010, which gets us past the financial crisis, the indicator has performed terrific. When the RSI reading has been below 30, the S&P 500 has returned an average of 3.74% over the next month, with almost 80% of the returns positive. When the indicator has flashed an overbought signal, the index has gained just 0.33% with 62% of the returns positive.

RSI 1 Month 2010 More