RSNA 2020: Ziehm Imaging and Therenva jointly present Mobile Hybrid Solution featuring image fusion and endovascular 3D navigation

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's virtual RSNA congress, Ziehm Imaging showcases its leading portfolio of mobile C-arms and advanced imaging solutions. Highlights on display include the Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition1 in combination with Therenva's EndoNaut solution for advanced endovascular 3D intraoperative navigation as well as the Ziehm Vision RFD 3D, one of the most successful 3D mobile imaging solutions in the market with an installed base of close to 1,000 systems. The virtual booth offers a guided tour, product videos and much more on the proven Ziehm Imaging C-arm portfolio as well as the latest generation of Orthoscan mini C-arms.

Driving OR integration through deeper soft- and hardware integration

Earlier this year, Ziehm Imaging has acquired Therenva, a French-based leading developer of planning and imaging software for cardiovascular procedures. By combining the Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition and Therenva's EndoNaut solution, physicians benefit from advanced interventional imaging with 3D intraoperative navigation for optimal guidance in endovascular interventions. The solution provides decisive information for planning and localization of devices with intraoperative 3D navigation, providing physicians with more confidence, accuracy and visual comfort during stent and graft interventions.

The two partners now put a strong focus on co-developing new solutions to provide enhanced image-based decision support systems in the cardiovascular field, and potentially further clinical areas. Through deeper soft- and hardware integration, Ziehm Imaging and Therenva will jointly drive OR integration and set new standards in image fusion and 3D navigation to provide clinicians with powerful yet seamless workflows.

More than one decade of 3D imaging expertise – installed base of more than 1,500 3D C-arms

15 years after the introduction of its first mobile 3D mobile C-arm, Ziehm Imaging marks an important milestone: "Having reached the mark of a total installed base of 1,500 3D C-arms this year makes us extremely proud", says Martin Törnvik, Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Ziehm Imaging. "The fact that we are close to having 1,000 systems of our flagship model Ziehm Vision RFD 3D in the market, is a great motivation for us to keep driving our innovation efforts to continuously set new standards in mobile C-arm technology and intraoperative 3D navigation."

Story continues

The Ziehm Vision RFD 3D features cutting-edge CMOS technology, bundling 2D and 3D functionality for greater intraoperative control, reducing the need for postoperative CT scans and costly corrective surgeries. The versatile mobile C-arm is ideally suited for high-end orthopedic, trauma and spinal interventions as well as for highly specialized maxillofacial and cochlear procedures.

First mini C-arm family for pediatric imaging

With the family of TAU systems, Orthoscan is first on the market to present mini C-arms approved for pediatrics. Thanks to an intelligent dose concept with an optimized dose filter, the TAU family can not only be used in adult hand and foot surgery, but now also for intraoperative monitoring of pediatric procedures. Besides the standard version Orthoscan TAU 1512, the new product family includes two premium categories featuring pulsed fluoroscopy: Orthoscan TAU 1515 (15 cm x 15 cm detector) and TAU 2020 (20 cm x 20 cm detector).

Visit the Ziehm Imaging & Orthoscan booth on the RSNA virtual exhibition floor: ebooth.ziehm.com

About Ziehm Imaging

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging has stood for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions for more than 45 years. Employing more than 700 people worldwide, the company is the recognized innovation leader in the mobile C-arm industry and a market leader in Germany and other European countries. The Nuremberg-based manufacturer has received several awards for its ground-breaking technologies and achievements, including the Frost & Sullivan Award (various years), the iF Design Award 2011 and 2016, the Top100 award for innovative mid-size companies 2012, the Stevie Awards 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017, the German Stevie Award 2016 and the IAIR Global Awards 2014 as "Best Company for Innovation & Leadership". For more information please visit: www.ziehm.com.

1 Ziehm Vision RFD Hybrid Edition represents a group of optional hardware and software features that creates an option package on the device named Ziehm Vision RFD.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rsna-2020-ziehm-imaging-and-therenva-jointly-present-mobile-hybrid-solution-featuring-image-fusion-and-endovascular-3d-navigation-301180292.html

SOURCE Ziehm Imaging