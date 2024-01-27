RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch 2024: Your pictures

This photo of a Robin was captured by Jon Lo in Guildford

The RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend is the world's biggest wildlife citizen science project.

Half a million people take part - either in their gardens if they are lucky enough to have one, from their windows or in nearby public spaces.

The charity says the survey gives vital insights into the UK's bird population.

Many of our most familiar species have seen steep declines over the survey's 45-year history, including sparrows, starlings and greenfinches.

But it is not all bad news. Goldfinches, woodpigeons and parakeets are all thriving.

The RSPB is urging as many people as possible to get involved this weekend. Here's how..

Here are some of our favourites from you so far.

Libi Harrison took this shot of a male mandarin duck, left, and a male mallard in Surrey

Tom White captured this Green Woodpecker in Kent

Mark Randles took this photo of a Sparrowhawk, from his home in Southport

Susie Ottley took this photo of a cormorant by the river Wey in Surrey

Jon Lo took this photo of a Blue Tit in Guildford

