RSPB hails Langford Lowfields wetland handover as milestone

The RSPB has described its new ownership of a major wetland habitat in Nottinghamshire as a "milestone".

After working with former owners Tarmac for 25 years, the charity has taken full control of the 120 hectares of disused quarry at Langford Lowfields.

Located near Newark, the site has the largest reed bed in the East Midlands.

The reserve, the size of 168 football pitches, is home to the rare bittern and other species such as bearded tits, avocets and marsh harriers.

In 2022, 215 species of bird were recorded on site with 53 species breeding. Other animals recorded include otters and brown hares, along with plentiful wildflowers.

Joe Harris, site manager at RSPB Langford Lowfields, said: "This is a vital and thriving wetland wonderland that provides a home for a range of amazing wildlife.

"This recent transfer of land to the RSPB marks a significant milestone in the history of the nature reserve and also in the ongoing, strong partnership between us and Tarmac.

"Looking ahead, as the woodlands, wetland, meadow and reed bed continue to develop and establish, so the variety of wildlife that people can see at Langford will continue to increase."

Stuart Wykes, director of natural land and resources at Tarmac, said: 'Handing over the ownership of Langford Lowfields to the RSPB has always been an integral part of our plan to restore and protect the land for years to come.

"It truly is a one-of-a-kind place and it's important that it is preserved and cared for."

