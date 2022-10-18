RSPB raises fears for Hintlesham woods in electricity pylons plan

The RSPB said fragmenting the woodland would be detrimental to species there, including the marsh tits

The RSPB is fighting plans for electricity pylons that it said would cause irreparable damage to an ancient woodland in south Suffolk for the second time.

National Grid wants to install new power lines from Bramford, near Ipswich, to Twinstead, near Sudbury.

One option is to go through Hintlesham Woods, which is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Mark Nowers, from the RSPB, said it would "devastating" for rare species.

National Grid is considering two options for its preferred route for the 400,000 volt electricity connection.

One of the options goes through the SSSI, which is made up of Wolves Wood, Hintlesham Great Wood and Ramsey Wood, while the second option is to go around it.

It is the second time the RSPB has objected to the proposals, which were previously put forward in 2012.

"Woodlands need to be intact; fragmentation, cutting large swathes through a woodland would irreparably damage them," said RSPB conservation adviser Mr Nowers, who was the warden at the site for 10 years.

"It would severely impact the species and the important habitats that thrive here."

He said the woodland was home to marsh tits, barbastelle bats and dormice.

It was also the most northerly site in Europe for a rare millipede and the only site in the country where five species of flat-backed millipedes can be found, he said.

"As far as we're concerned there's one option: avoid the woods," added Mr Nowers.

A National Grid spokesperson said previous feedback received was "mixed" and it was "continuing to investigate the design and impacts of both options, taking account of environmental considerations and impact on the local community".

It said all feedback from its consultation, which ends on Wednesday, would be "carefully considered".

