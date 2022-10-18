RSPCA struggles to care for hundreds of rescued pets

The RSPCA wants people to consider adopting or fostering a rescued animal

About 700 rescued pets are waiting for spaces at animal centres which are "full to bursting", the RSPCA says.

The charity currently pays £26,000 each week to private boarders to temporarily look after rescued animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, exotic pets, birds and farm animals.

To help ease the pressure, it has started an appeal for more fosterers in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

"We are struggling," head of volunteering Brian Reeves said.

He added: "We are in the middle of an animal crisis and we can only see it getting worse over the winter months as the cost of living crisis bites.

"It's absolutely vital that we free up as much space in RSPCA centres now, so we've got room for animal victims of neglect and cruelty we rescued in the coming weeks and months - and more fosterers is going to be crucial in achieving that."

The charity says there are eight private boarding establishments in the West Mercia region - which covers Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Maisie is overcoming surgery after having an ear tumour removed and is looking for a home

Across the UK, 691 animals are currently being boarded in temporary care with private boards due to a lack of space at centres - including 120 dogs, 144 cats, 112 rabbits, eight small furry animals, 38 exotic birds, 35 birds, 132 equines and 102 farm animals.

The number of pets being rehomed this year has dropped by 8% compared to 2020, and by 31% compared to 2019.

Maisie, a four-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier-cross, is among the pets in need of a new home in Worcester.

After having surgery to remove an ear tumour, the charity hopes her foster home will become permanent once she has recovered and been given a clean bill of health by vets.

