Ørsted Appoints Ingrid Reumert As Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations

March 1, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Ørsted has appointed Ingrid Reumert the new Senior Vice President of Group Stakeholder Relations. Ingrid Reumert comes from a similar position as Vice President of Global External Relations & Sustainability at VELUX.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says:"Ingrid is a strong leader within global stakeholder relations, and particularly within sustainability, which is a core area for Ørsted. I'm looking forward to working with her on strengthening Ørsted's position as the world's most sustainable energy company."

Ingrid Reumert says:“Ørsted has set itself the ambitious goal of transforming not only its own business, but also the entire energy system and the way in which it benefits society. I’ve found it inspiring to follow how, year after year, Ørsted has demonstrated a combination of visionary market leadership and strong growth and at the same time had a clear ambition of driving change towards a more sustainable world. I’m excited to be joining the Ørsted team, and I can’t wait to meet my future colleagues and to contribute to this journey.”

Ingrid Reumert will take up the position no later than on 1 May 2022.

About ØrstedThe Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion).

Ingrid Reumert – CVMSc in Political Science from Aarhus University

Previous positions:

2011-2022 Vice President, Global External Affairs & Sustainability, VELUX2008-2011 Director, External Affairs, Terma A/S2007-2008 Head of Secretariat & Policy, Ny Alliance, a former Danish liberal party2004-2007 Political Assistant, European Parliament (MEP Gitte Seeberg)2003-2004 Political Consultant, the Danish Conservative People's Party

Board member of various organisations, including:

State of Green Denmark

UN Global Compact Denmark

SYNERGI (Vice Chair)

IEA Energy Efficiency Advisory Group

European Alliance of Companies for Energy Efficiency in Buildings

Danish Government Council for Energy Efficiency Transition (Chair)

Danish Government Climate Partnership for Buildings and Infrastructure (Vice Chair)

