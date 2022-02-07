Ørsted Appoints the Next Group CFO

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Ørsted

Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors appointed Daniel Lerup as the next Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of Ørsted’s Executive Committee as of 8 April 2022. Daniel Lerup is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial and EPC & Operation Finance at Ørsted and has worked for Ørsted since 2009.

The appointment follows the resignation of Group CFO Marianne Wiinholt on 23 December 2021. To find the best possible candidate, the Board of Directors initiated a process to identify Ørsted’s next CFO which included both internal and external candidates.

Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, says: “On behalf of the Board, I’m very pleased to announce Daniel Lerup as our next Group CFO. Daniel has extensive experience from several corporate finance functions, a strong strategic mindset, and in-depth knowledge of Ørsted’s markets, business, and finance.”

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO, says: “I look forward to working even more closely with Daniel Lerup as Group CFO and member of Ørsted’s Executive Committee. He’s a strong leader and ready to step up and become the next Group CFO of Ørsted. He’ll support our global growth, while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of becoming the world’s green energy major.” He continues: “I’m very proud that our recruitment process has confirmed our strong talent pipeline.”

Daniel Lerup says: “Ørsted has a strong purpose – to help fight climate change and create a world that runs entirely on green energy – and a very strong market position. I’ve enjoyed working with the Ørsted team for the past 13 years and I’m excited about the journey that lies ahead of us. I’m very grateful for the trust the Board and CEO have extended to me, and I look forward to joining the Executive Committee and to leading Ørsted’s Finance function.”

Marianne Wiinholt will remain in office until the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2022, after which Daniel Lerup will take over.

For further information, please contact:

Media RelationsMartin Barlebo+ 45 99 55 95 52mabar@orsted.com

Investor RelationsAllan Bødskov Andersen+ 45 99 55 79 96ir@orsted.com

Daniel Lerup – CV

Nationality: Danish

Education: MSc in Finance & Accounting, Copenhagen Business School

Positions

2021-2022: Head of Commercial og EPC & Operations Finance, Ørsted2019-2021: Senior Vice President, CFO Offshore, Ørsted2018-2019: Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Tax, Ørsted2016-2018: Vice President, Financial Planning & Tax, Ørsted2014-2016: Head of Group Financial Analysis, Ørsted (formerly DONG Energy)2009-2014: Various positions within the Finance function, DONG Energy

Current non-executive positions

Except for a few external managerial positions related to private investments, Daniel Lerup does not hold managerial positions outside Ørsted.

About ØrstedThe Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ørsted on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/orsted-appoints-the-next-group-cfo-816839344

