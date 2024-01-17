RSV is as bad for you as flu if you’re over 65 – so should you get the vaccine?

RSV presents as bronchitis, but can be fatal for anyone living with a chronic lung or heart problem - South_agency/E+

After 30 years as a qualified doctor working on the paediatric wards of hospitals, Alastair Sutcliffe is familiar with the health burden that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) inflicts on newborn babies and infants each winter.

But when he read research showing that the virus also kills an estimated 33,000 over-65s every year in the UK and other high-income countries, as well as hospitalising approximately 470,000 more, he was stunned. “That came as a surprise to me,” says Sutcliffe, professor of general paediatrics at University College London. “I know that it’s a massive problem in paediatric practice, as we sometimes have half a ward full of babies with RSV. But I didn’t realise that it’s a major problem for the elderly as well.”

RSV is one of the four main viruses of concern tracked by the UK Health Security Agency. Data has shown that hospitalisation rates for RSV have been considerably higher this winter compared with the last three years, particularly in the over-85s.

But this could soon change, with the NHS considering rolling out a seasonal vaccine for at-risk groups, potentially starting this autumn. With UK regulators greenlighting two new RSV vaccines for older adults in 2023, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation – an independent expert committee that advises the Government – has recommended that all over-75s receive one of the new jabs as part of a national campaign.

Prof Peter Openshaw, a respiratory doctor and professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, believes this could help substantially reduce the death toll from winter infections. He says there is evidence that the annual fatalities from RSV are a significant underestimate.

“It’s a bit of a silent killer,” he says. “RSV deaths often occur after a lag of two or three weeks and, by that time, testing for the virus is often negative so much of the RSV-related mortality is missed. It’s been estimated that approximately a third of the excess winter deaths normally attributed to influenza could in fact be related to RSV. It’s a very substantial cause of premature deaths among the elderly in the UK.”

What is RSV and why is it so dangerous?

While for most of us RSV just causes a nasty cold, it can be very dangerous to those at both ends of the age spectrum whose immune systems are weaker, enabling it to penetrate deep into the lungs, causing intense inflammation. In babies and young children, this inflammation typically presents as bronchitis, but in older adults it tends to exacerbate pre-existing vulnerabilities. As a result, it is particularly fatal for anyone living with a chronic lung or heart problem as well as diabetes.

Openshaw says that in his own research he has found that around 10 per cent of cases where an elderly patient’s respiratory problems suddenly worsen are caused by RSV. Because of this, Openshaw and others believe that for many elderly and vulnerable individuals, RSV can be more dangerous than flu.

“There’s a lot of people who are living longer, but chronic pulmonary disease and RSV may well be a major cause of death among that group,” he says. “So it’s possible that vaccines could help stabilise that population. The outlook is also pretty grim if you’ve got a background of chronic heart failure. For some reason, RSV seems to really prey on people with a pre-existing heart condition.”

What are the new vaccines?

Last July, GSK became the first company to receive regulatory approval in the UK for its RSV vaccine Arexvy, which was shown to be more than 82 per cent effective at preventing RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease in a phase 3 trial.

In November, a vaccine from Pfizer called Abrysvo was greenlighted by regulators. Clinical trials have shown that this prevents RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness and RSV-associated acute respiratory illness in adults over the age of 60.

“These RSV vaccines are remarkably effective,” says Openshaw. “With influenza, sometimes the vaccine efficacy can be 65 per cent in a good year, but can be as low as 0 per cent against some circulating strains, depending on how good the match has been. Whereas these RSV vaccines are about 80 per cent effective against more severe forms of disease.”

Both vaccines work by targeting a particular form of the F protein, which RSV uses to bind with human cell membranes. While the trials were conducted in adults over the age of 60, it is expected that in any rollout on the NHS it will be first offered to over-75s. Openshaw says that this is the most vulnerable population, and also the most likely to be willing to receive another seasonal jab.

“The older adult age group is a population that is often quite concerned about health,” he says. “And if given a solid recommendation, would maybe sigh a little bit, but would roll up their sleeves.”

Will babies get the vaccine?

There are currently no plans to make the RSV vaccines available to babies or young children in the UK, but scientists predict that this could happen in the coming years because of the sheer strain the virus places on paediatric departments during the busiest time of the year.

“RSV causes up to 30,000 hospital admissions in babies each year,” says Sir Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group. “In babies under a year of age, it is the most important respiratory virus resulting in severe breathing problems.”

As well as vaccines, Pollard says that another immunisation approach being considered for young children is monoclonal antibodies – artificially generated antibodies which mimic the body’s own immune response – which gained increasing traction as a form of emergency therapy during the pandemic. Last June, US regulators approved one particular monoclonal antibody for RSV called nirsevimab.

While monoclonal antibody therapy is notoriously expensive, it may be more economically viable in young children as lower doses can be used. “This could be given directly to babies after birth and offer protection for at least six months,” says Pollard. “Last year, Spain made this available for all newborn babies and the hospital admission rates have plummeted.”

Can you get a RSV vaccine privately?

Last October, Pharmadoctor launched the UK’s first private RSV vaccination service which is being made available to 12,000 community pharmacists across the country. In a statement at the time, it said that this would initially use the Arexy vaccine but would add more options as they become available.

Patients aged 60 and older can pay to receive the vaccine privately from pharmacies partnered with Pharmadoctor, with pharmacists charging between £180 and £200 per vaccination. However, Openshaw predicts that it will likely be available to the over-60s on the NHS before long, although the precise timescale for that is hard to say.

“It seems highly likely that the greatest health impact could be had in those who are over 75,” he says. “And then you could have a graded introduction coming down to include those over 60 or 65.”

While experts agree that the addition of yet another seasonal vaccine risks exacerbating existing vaccine fatigue, there may be more practical solutions in the coming years.

“There is certainly an issue about whether too many vaccine offers could have a negative impact on uptake,” says Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia. “I would expect that many of these vaccines [RSV, influenza and Covid] could be combined into a single shot which could overcome this concern.”