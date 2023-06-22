RSV vaccines recommended for adults 65 and up in important regulatory milestone

The world’s first approved vaccines to combat respiratory syncytial virus should be recommended for all Americans 65 and over, a federal advisory panel decided Wednesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 9-5 to recommend two vaccines developed by Pfizer and GSK, formerly known as GlaxoKlineSmith. The panel also recommended the vaccines for adults 60 and older based on individual needs and a doctor’s consultation.

The vote marks the penultimate regulatory step before the vaccines become available by fall. The panel's recommendation now only awaits formal endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director for final approval.

Respiratory syncytial virus infects nearly everyone by age 2 and typically causes cold symptoms. But it’s also the leading cause of hospitalizations among newborns and younger children. Among those under 5, the CDC reports between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations a year.

RSV also strikes late in life, causing more than 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths among older adults each year.

Trial data showed Arexvy, developed by GSK, was 82% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract illness caused by RSV and 94% effective in those who had at least one underlying medical condition.

A similar trial showed Pfizer's vaccine for older adults, Abrysvo, was more than 85% effective at preventing RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness in older adults. New data presented during Wednesday’s meeting showed protection waned to about 79% by the 18-month mark.

Professional medical organizations applauded the panel’s decision. The American Academy of Family Physicians said RSV vaccines for Americans 60 and up added “a critical frontline defense for older adults who are at risk for severe disease.”

“Immunizations are among the safest, most cost-effective and successful ways to keep ourselves, our families and our communities healthy,” the academy said in a statement.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

