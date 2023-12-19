RSW staff shares 6 best tips on having a smooth experience with holiday travel

Traveling from Southwest Florida International Airport for the holidays? RSW staff has some tips to make your seasonal travel a little easier.

With the influx of passengers RSW sees during the holidays, the airport can get crowded and confusing. The last thing they want is for you to miss your flight!

RSW staff has put together a list of the best tips and tricks for navigating the airport this month. Here's what to know.

1. Arrive early

RSW staff recommends you arrive no later than two hours before your departure time if you're flying domestic, but no later than three hours before departure if you're going overseas.

Security lines can grow long during the holidays. Getting there early can ensure you don't miss your flight.

2. Take the most direct route to the airport

Local roads can get extremely congested during the holiday season. Make sure you give yourself enough time to endure the local traffic on your way to the airport.

RSW staff suggests taking the I-75 Direct Connect to and from the airport to avoid congestion.

3. Make your transportation plans ahead of time

During the holidays, the parking lots at RSW fill quickly. Airport staff suggests arriving early to scope out parking or make arrangements to be dropped off by family or friends.

You can stay up to date on RSW's parking updates through its website and Facebook page.

4. Utilize RSW's holiday reserved parking to save money

RSW is offering passengers remote and reserved parking for a flat fee if you park your car Dec. 20 through Dec. 24. You can leave your car in the RSWRemote parking lot until Jan. 3, 2024. The earliest you can pick up your car is Dec. 25.

The nonrefundable fee is $40 no matter how long your car is there.

You can reserve a parking spot online here. Make sure to arrive to the airport an additional 30 minutes early when using this parking option.

5. Stay up to date on flight information

If you have a connecting flight, make sure to check the weather at the airport you're flying into. If there's any changes to your flights, you should be able to find updates in your airline's mobile app.

6. Make sure you know what you can and can't bring through TSA

Read up on what you can and can't bring through TSA to make sure you don't hold up the line.

You can see what's allowed on TSA's website and search for a particular item.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: RSW airport staff share best holiday tips on flying out of the airport