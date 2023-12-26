The Rt. 146/State Offices exit on I-95N is moving Jan. 6. Here's what to know.

PROVIDENCE − Interstate 95 North through downtown Providence will be getting a big makeover starting on Jan. 6, as the state moves the Route 146 exit one mile south and pushes traffic onto a service road.

The new configuration for I-95 is part of the state's plan to ease congestion through the corridor by allowing two lanes of traffic to entirely bypass the area where crossing traffic exits for Route 146 and the state offices at the same time as drivers from Route 6/10 and downtown try to merge onto I-95.

Plans for a Dec. 1 start date for the new exit onto the service road, which represents the final configuration style for the viaduct, were scrapped in late November following construction delays and postponed until "after the holidays."

For drivers on I-95 north, the change will be in place starting on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Exit 38 (old exit 23), for Route 146 and state offices will be moved one mile south, or a mile sooner. Driver needs to be in the right lane as they near the Atwells Avenue overpass and Downtown Providence exits to get the new exit for Route 146, according to the state Department of Transportation.

This rendering shows the final design of the I-95 North reconstruction project, where traffic headed to Route 146 will be split off from through traffic onto a collector distributor road, much sooner than the current 146 exit.

What's the new plan for I-95 North through downtown Providence?

When the new traffic pattern starts on Jan. 6, drivers headed to Route 146/State Offices will get off the freeway a mile sooner, in the right lane.

The two left lanes of I-95 will bypass merging traffic from Route 6/10 and downtown and traffic exiting Route 146 by the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The next exit for them will be at Branch Avenue.

The right lane exit for Route 146 will split off into a "collector distributor," or service road, intended to distribute traffic exiting to Route 146 and the state offices exit and collect traffic from Route 6/10 and downtown headed either to Route 146/state offices or to I-95 North.

While the current configuration shows a three-lane interstate with one lane for Route 146, renderings of the final project show four lanes, with two lanes splitting off to the right for the Route 146/state offices exit.

"People need to make sure they're prepared to make that choice for Route 146 sooner than they have to do it now," State Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin previously told The Providence Journal.

The collector distributor road parallel to I-95 will initially have three lanes, and a fourth lane will be added next year, St. Martin said.

What's a collector distributor road?

The central idea behind the redesign of I-95 through downtown Providence is to use a collector distributor road to separate all the people leaving and entering the freeway from the two left lanes of traffic.

Drivers are "weaving" from the far left lanes to the far right lanes to get the Route 146 exit, while drivers entering the freeway from Route 6/10 and downtown are trying to get to the left to avoid being stuck in the Route 146 exit-only lane. The new service road parallel to the freeway should relieve the congestion.

A one-page explainer from Texas A&M University says that the primary purpose of collector distributor roads is to "move the weaving and lane changing away from the high-speed traffic on the freeway mainlanes."

Moving exiting traffic onto the side road before the exit, or before multiple exits, eases pressure on through traffic.

The collector distributor road is no stranger to Rhode Island roadways, as they are already on I-95 North around Route 37/Jefferson Boulevard and I-95 North in Pawtucket near School Street and the downtown exits.

Route 6/10 traffic will enter I-95 via service road

Traffic from Route 6/10, which is undergoing its own reconstruction, will first join the collector distributor road, along with two lanes of traffic split off from I-95 bound for Route 146 and the state offices exit.

That traffic will also be joined by those trying to get onto the freeway from the downtown exit next to Providence Place.

A single lane from the collector distributor road will then allow traffic from Route 6/10 and the downtown interstate ramp to merge onto I-95. Currently, Route 6/10 and the downtown entrance share a single lane as they merge onto the highway, but drivers must contend with I-95 traffic trying to exit to Route 146 just after the merge.

"We expect that traffic to go freely," St. Martin said.

