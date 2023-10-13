RT light rail interrupted in south Sacramento as police investigate suspicious death on tracks

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a man’s death after his body was found on railroad tracks in south Sacramento around midnight Thursday.

The investigation briefly interrupted Blue Line train service between Sacramento City College and Cosumnes River College, Sacramento Regional Transit officials said.

Officers were called to Fernandez Drive and 38th Avenue in the Brentwood section of the city to check on the welfare of a man reported to be lying down on the tracks, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Police Department. He was pronounced dead by city firefighters.

Officers learned that the man wasn’t hit by a train on the Union Pacific-owned right-of-way, so detectives were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of his death, Gamble said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The man’s death has yet to be ruled a homicide and police did not say if the man had any gunshot wounds or other trauma.

Officers closed Fruitridge Road and 26th Avenue to vehicle traffic after a UP train was forced to stop while police continued their investigation.

The investigation also halted Blue Line service for more than three hours; officials had put up a bus bridge for riders, according to RT officials. Service was restored just before 10 a.m.

The identity of the man is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.