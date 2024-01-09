RTA to remove trolley bus wires in Oakwood; work to include Ohio 48/Far Hills

Jan. 8—The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be removing the overhead trolley wire system in Oakwood, including along Ohio 48/Far Hills Avenue, impacting some traffic.

The work will be completed in two phases starting in the next week or so and is expected to last throughout 2024, according to Oakwood officials.

The work will be done in phases and will not impact RTA bus service in and through Oakwood, the city said in an announcement.

The project will have "minor impacts" to traffic on Far Hills traffic, said Oakwood Public Works Director Doug Spitler.

"Traffic will be maintained, but isolated lane restrictions will be used to accommodate the work area," he said in an email.

Traffic on the four-lane state route for months has had lane closures as Oakwood's $2.1 million storm sewer reconstruction project moves forward.

Currently only the southbound curb lane of Far Hills is closed for the storm sewer project, Spitler said.

"There will be lane closures to perform the phased storm sewer crossing on Far Hills but we have not coordinated that final schedule with the contractor," he said.

The RTA removal work is being done because the overhead trolley system through Oakwood is obsolete and no longer in service for buses, the city said.

Phase 1 will involve removal of the overhead wires along Oakwood Avenue between Irving Avenue and Far Hills/Thruston Boulevard, according to the city. It will also include Far Hills between Oakwood Avenue/Thruston and the south Oakwood corporation line near East Drive, officials said.

This phase is scheduled to start in the next week or so and is expected to take multiple weeks to complete, according to the city.

Phase 2 will involve pole removals to be completed over the course of the year.