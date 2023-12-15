RTA weighing proposal for QLINE control

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is weighing a takeover of the QLINE.

The move, should it be approved, would mean a transfer of the 3.3-mile Detroit streetcar system from the nonprofit M-1 Rail to a public 10-member board, with appointed representatives from Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties as well as the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan, although the governor’s representative does not vote.

Dave Massaron, chair of the RTA board, said in a news release Thursday that “this transition will help ensure the QLINE remains as a transit option for the community and the city of Detroit long into the future.”

He noted that the RTA’s role is “to ensure the ongoing viability of regional transit services.”

M-1 Rail President Lisa Nuszkowski said in a separate release that the rail line is “an asset that was always envisioned as one piece of a larger, connected regional transit system” and that “now is the time to make this transition. Performance has never been better. Ridership is approaching 1 million for the year, and the system’s finances are sustainable over the long-term.”

The two entities, according to one release, have “initiated a collaborative due diligence process focused on all financial and operational elements of the transfer. Through this process, the RTA intends to validate M-1 RAIL’s budget and confirm that a transfer to the organization will come with a balanced budget which will impose no additional burden on the region’s taxpayers.”

A decision is expected early next year, although it’s not clear how quickly the transfer could happen.

The release said that the transition has been planned since the QLINE’s inception, noting that legislation was amended in 2014 to allow the transfer in 2024.

More: A subway system in Detroit? Here are 6 times the city tried — and failed

More: Dan Gilbert's transit vision would make Detroit a different city: 'It would be unreal'

Still, that’s not likely to appease all critics. Although the landscape for regional public transit has grown more favorable in recent years, exemplified by a positive countywide transit vote in Oakland County last year, the region’s relationship with regional transit efforts has been rocky.

The QLINE says it serves almost 1 million riders annually and in a report in September noted that ridership was up 62% in 2023 through August compared with the January through August period in 2022.

But the system has faced criticism for service delays and failing to meet initial ridership projections. It’s currently free to ride, which was not always the case.

Former chief deputy Oakland County executive Gerald Poisson, who served under the late L. Brooks Patterson, told the Free Press in 2016 that then-Gov. Rick Snyder had previously made a commitment that the streetcar would not become the RTA's responsibility.

The state late last year approved $5 million in annual operational funding for the system. A QLINE spokesman has been asked for the current operating budget.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: QLINE could become RTA's responsibility