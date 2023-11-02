RTC celebrates new addition of electric buses to Las Vegas fleet
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) celebrated the addition of four battery electric buses to its fleet.
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
GreenPower has launched the Mega Beast electric school bus with a massive 300 miles of range.
Ford is buying and burying Auto Motive Power, or "AMP" for short, to bolster its charging, battery management and power conversion tech. The secretive energy startup once claimed to power "most of the world’s top electric OEMs," though as far as we can tell it never disclosed its customers publicly. Instead, Ford will scoop up the startup's tech, talent and facility in Santa Fe Springs, California to advance its own EV plans, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told TechCrunch.
How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Some cards offer statement credits for the cost of TSA PreCheck, but you can also redeem rewards to cover the fee.
While there isn’t a new Formula E car this year, there was still plenty of action at the series' preseason test.
Subaru has announced its support for Tesla’s NACS EV charging standard, joining manufacturers like Honda and Toyota. The company says the standard will be incorporated into charging ports by 2025.
VW Group's Cariad software division to lay off 2,000 workers. Part of another restructure and more delays for the digital division.
On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said its electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's charging port starting in 2025. The move ensures Subaru's future vehicles will have access to Tesla's network of "50,000+" chargers. Toyota and Lexus also embraced Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) a couple weeks ago.
Arturia has released a free-to-use software synth instrument called Analog Lab Play. It’s based on the pre-existing Analog Lab and features 100 presets culled from other synths like Pigments.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
It’s a momentous occasion for the controversy-marred threat intelligence company, which helps organizations and governments investigate cyberattacks and online fraud. In an exclusive interview, Group-IB co-founder and CEO Dmitry Volkov tells TechCrunch that the company is using this “key juncture” to scale up and become a global cybersecurity powerhouse; not only is Group-IB celebrating the two-decade milestone by raising its first round of funding in seven years — it’s also planning to make its mark in the United States. Back in September 2021, Group-IB’s co-founder and former CEO Ilya Sachkov was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service, and since convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Sierra Cars is bringing its range of Echo electric single-seaters to SEMA, including the Echo Block Edition that Lucy Block drove up Pikes Peak.
Toyota says eight additional production lines will be added with the capacity to produce 600,000 EV battery packs a year.
The high fantasy hopes for Minnesota's starting goalie are falling — and fast.
We pick our favorite vehicles from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, with one choice coming in as a solid leader.
The Robo Twist can remove practically any lid — even the tightest ones! — with the push of a button.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
A federal judge dismissed Brett Favre's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe's comments are protected speech.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Subaru Solterra brings small, useful changes to Japan Mobility Show. Squared steering wheel, more safety, quicker charging in cold weather.