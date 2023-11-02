RTC celebrates new addition of electric buses to Las Vegas fleet

TechCrunch

It’s a momentous occasion for the controversy-marred threat intelligence company, which helps organizations and governments investigate cyberattacks and online fraud. In an exclusive interview, Group-IB co-founder and CEO Dmitry Volkov tells TechCrunch that the company is using this “key juncture” to scale up and become a global cybersecurity powerhouse; not only is Group-IB celebrating the two-decade milestone by raising its first round of funding in seven years — it’s also planning to make its mark in the United States. Back in September 2021, Group-IB’s co-founder and former CEO Ilya Sachkov was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service, and since convicted of treason by a Moscow court and sentenced to 14 years in prison.