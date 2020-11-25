RTCORE Acquires Minority Stake in Digital Asset Start-up
New venture anticipates delivering dramatic enhancements to blockchain performance for all financial transactions
Charlotte, North Carolina --News Direct-- RTCore Inc
November 25, 2020, RTCORE Inc. (OTC Markets: “PPPS”), a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), has entered into a strategic venture with Swiss FinTech ETA21 AG to create OOCHA Corp. As part of the deal, RTCore has issued a perpetual license for its transaction processing technology to ETA21 in exchange for a 20% stake in the company. Expected to commercially launch next summer, the new venture will deploy RTCore's Kernel Architecture in an ultra-fast, high volume blockchain-based global payments infrastructure.
“RTCore's performance and scalability are extraordinary. We're very bullish on the system's innovative data and process architectures to set new volumetric processing standards while delivering proactive embedded monitoring capability on all types of financial transactions in the blockchain,” says OOCHA's Director of International Business Development Alex von Mühlenen.
RTCore’s Chief Operating Officer, John Kelly, said “An exciting component of this venture calls for OOCHA's Digital Assets to be branded with our RT logo.” Kelly continued “The strength and depth of our real time, event-driven architecture is starting to resonate within the global FinTech industry, and we're working hard for that trend to continue. ETA21's decision to leverage our core processing technology to create OOCHA while adopting our RT brand in their digitized asset products and services will increase our brand awareness on a global scale.”
About ETA21 AG
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, ETA21 AG is a FinTech company providing software, infrastructure, and a broad range of professional technologies and services to banks and other financial services organizations worldwide.
About RTCORE Inc.Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, RTCORE Inc. is an industry leader in the design, development and commercial deployment of Cloud-native, real time transaction processing software for the global financial services industry.
