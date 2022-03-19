🌱 RTD Wages Going Up + Boulder Via SF + 236 Units In Longmont

Welcome back, Boulder! Here's what you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

RTD employee shortage forces the transit agency to increase wages. The union and RTD have agreed to increase wages for RTD workers, in an effort to attract and retain bus and train operators, mechanics and other employees. (CPR) Huge avalanche hits Loveland Pass, rescuers find footprints in the snow. Clear Creek County crews were searching the area on Wednesday looking for anyone that might have been caught up in the 600-foot wide slide of snow. (CBS4) 236 units coming to South Longmont. As proposed, the project named Lupine, will include 200 townhomes and 36 duplexes, ranging in size from 788 to 1,423 square feet. Amenities in the area will include a swimming pool and community pocket parks. (Multi-Housing News) Why this guy ditched the Bay Area for Colorado and bought a house in Boulder. Mike Rothermel, his wife and 9-year-old daughter realized their time in San Francisco had expired. (Market Watch) Denver gets the new omicron variant. The strain known as the COVID-19 BA.2 variant — the “stealth omicron,” has been detected in both wastewater and human samples according to Denver's Department of Health. (CPR)

What is a speed kidney? The question when you approach this odd obstacle in the road, it may take you a few seconds, which is exactly what's supposed to happen. (Boulder Beat)

Will you help BVSD kids plant trees on Earth Day? The Tree-Plenish program is partnering with Cool Boulder, a campaign convened by the city of Boulder. (CU Today)

