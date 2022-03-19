🌱 RTD Wages Up + Growth Crisis Possible + Inflation Growing In CO

Hey, Lakewood! Here's what you need to know to get this day started off right.

Saturday's weather: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 57 Low: 37.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Lakewood and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Lakewood today:

RTD employee shortage forces the transit agency to increase wages. The union and RTD have agreed to increase wages for RTD workers, in an effort to attract and retain bus and train operators, mechanics and other employees. (CPR) Inflation in Colorado is expected to outpace wage growth. Consumers are up against increased prices for goods and services, like food, housing, apparel and other necessities. (7News) Ousted outdoor gear companies find a new home in Lakewood. More than 200 tenants were forced to move when the Denver Mart closed its doors for good. The new location in Lakewood allows companies to have separate showrooms where buyers can stop in and place orders. (Darik) Will Metro Denver experience a growth crisis in the next 10 years? Declining birth rates will likely impact the state's labor force, its education and housing market in many parts of the state where the population is already shrinking. (Westword) Denver gets the new omicron variant. The strain known as the COVID-19 BA.2 variant — the “stealth omicron,” has been detected in both wastewater and human samples according to Denver's Department of Health. (CPR)

Today in Lakewood:



Story continues

From my notebook:

Adorable Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Lakewood area shelters. (Patch)

Jeffco Public Schools: Upcoming town halls with board members. (Jeffco)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Lakewood Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Lakewoodpatch@gmail.com

You're all caught up for today. I'll catch up with you bright and early on Monday with a brand new edition of the Lakewood Daily. — Brad K. Evans

This article originally appeared on the Lakewood Patch