Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Trims Mastercard, Amazon

Investment firm Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.
Mastercard
During the quarter, the firm trimmed its Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 29.61%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.13%.
The company, which manages payment processing, has a market cap of $282.11 billion and an enterprise value of $284.02 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 131.53% and return on assets of 28.25% are outperforming 97% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is below the industry median of 0.18.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.
Visa
The firm trimmed its Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) holding by 40.93%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.38%.
The company has a market cap of $401.10 billion and an enterprise value of $411.22 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.8% and return on assets of 17.08% are outperforming 93% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.72.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Buffett with 0.47%.
Berkshire Hathaway
The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) position was reduced by 1.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.16%.
The company has a market cap of $536.53 billion and an enterprise value of $514.52 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 7.17% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 3.6% is outperforming 72% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.73 is below the industry median of 2.34.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Russo with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, Ruane Cunniff with 0.14% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.
CarMax
The firm cut its CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) position by 0.97%. The trade had an impact of -0.11% on the portfolio.
The company, which sells, finances, and services used and new cars, has a market cap of $15.92 billion and an enterprise value of $31.18 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -25.47% and return on assets of 4.64% are outperforming 63% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.46.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.65% of outstanding shares, followed by Akre with 3.82% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.99%.
Liberty Formula One Group
The firm trimmed the Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stake by 1.44%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.09%.
The company, which operates in the media, communications and entertainment businesses, has a market cap of $10.06 billion and an enterprise value of $14.80 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.73% and return on assets of -3.26% are underperforming 71% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 3.8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.08.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 4.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08% and Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42%.
Jacobs Engineering Group
The Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) stake was reduced by 0.92%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.06%.
The company, which provides engineering and construction services, has a market cap of $12.80 billion and an enterprise value of $13.10 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.47% and return on assets of 5.33% are outperforming 66% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.8 is above the industry median of 0.63.
PRIMECAP Management is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 5.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.38%, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.
Amazon.com
The Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) holding was reduced by 0.94%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.05%.
The online retailer has a market cap of $869.93 billion and an enterprise value of $886.05 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.58% and return on assets of 6.48% are outperforming 74% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.73 is above the industry median of 0.49.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Fisher with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Sands with 0.25% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.
