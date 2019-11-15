Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Trims Mastercard, Amazon

Investment firm Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter.

Mastercard

During the quarter, the firm trimmed its Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 29.61%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.13%.

The company, which manages payment processing, has a market cap of $282.11 billion and an enterprise value of $284.02 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 131.53% and return on assets of 28.25% are outperforming 97% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is below the industry median of 0.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

Visa

The firm trimmed its Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) holding by 40.93%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.38%.

The company has a market cap of $401.10 billion and an enterprise value of $411.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.8% and return on assets of 17.08% are outperforming 93% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.72.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Buffett with 0.47%.

Berkshire Hathaway

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) position was reduced by 1.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.16%.

The company has a market cap of $536.53 billion and an enterprise value of $514.52 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 7.17% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 3.6% is outperforming 72% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.73 is below the industry median of 2.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Russo with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, Ruane Cunniff with 0.14% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

CarMax

The firm cut its CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) position by 0.97%. The trade had an impact of -0.11% on the portfolio.

The company, which sells, finances, and services used and new cars, has a market cap of $15.92 billion and an enterprise value of $31.18 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -25.47% and return on assets of 4.64% are outperforming 63% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.46.