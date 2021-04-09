Ruane sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole

Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 8—GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Joyceann Louise Ruane, age 25, of Crown City, Ohio, and formerly of Ashtabula County, Ohio, was sentenced Thursday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from Holdren's office, Judge Margaret Evans sentenced Ruane to a prison term of life in prison, without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 16-month-old child. On December 17, 2020, Ruane pled guilty to Aggravated Murder, with a firearm specification, a Special Category Felony; and Having Weapons while under Disability, a Felony of the Third Degree, Holdren's office reported.

In 2017, Ruane was convicted of Attempted Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Third Degree, in the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, thereby making it a criminal offense to use or possess a firearm, the news release further stated.

"It is unconscionable that a parent, who has a duty to care, nurture, and protect their children, would take the life of a helpless and innocent child. As community servants, there is nothing we can do to restore the life of this child. However, as your prosecutor, I am grateful that Ruane was convicted of her crimes and will serve the rest of her life behind bars," Holdren stated. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gallia County Children's Services, Gallia County Emergency Medical Service, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and Gallia County Sheriff's Office for their exemplary performance and care in this case. I would like to specifically mention the following officers with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office who went above and beyond to render care and comfort to this victim: Deputy Dakota Wroten, Deputy Jordan Shaffer, and Detective Brady Curry."

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin provided the following statement regarding this case:

"This case is the most horrific and tragic investigation I've experienced throughout my career as a law enforcement professional. It is simply unimaginable to grasp the reality that this parent possesses a level of pure evil to take the life of their young child as brutally as this mother did.

"I am thankful, and we are all blessed, to have the loving and caring law enforcement officers and emergency personnel we have who cared for this young child during her final minutes of life on this earth. Further, a special thank you to our investigative team, who worked this investigation, to provide justice for this victim.

"My personal thanks goes out to Prosecutor Jason Holdren and his team with the Gallia County Prosecutor's Office who ensured that justice was delivered on behalf of this young child and that Ruane will never see life on the outside of a state penitentiary again."

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

Recommended Stories

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

    Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, and Beijing, which asserts that the island does not have the right to diplomatic recognition, has stepped up efforts to coax them away. Taiwan said last month it was helping Paraguay, its sole diplomatic ally in South America, buy COVID-19 vaccines after protests there over the government's handling of the health crisis.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • Trump's judicial appointments worsened racial diversity in the federal courts

    Only 37 of Trump's 229 active appointments are people of color - the least racially-diverse group of federal judges nominated in nearly three decades.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Brands like Adidas and Nike are being blurred out on Chinese TV in retaliation for Xinjiang cotton comments

    After several Western brands expressed concern about forced labor in China, many in the country are retaliating.

  • Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what’s left

    A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Human activity is helping destroy the equivalent of a soccer field of these seagrasses every 30 minutes around the world, according to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP). "There are a lot of unknowns -- even things as simple as how much seagrass we have," said Oxford University earth observation scientist Gwilym Rowlands, who is helping the Seychelles government map the island nation’s seagrass and estimate how much carbon it stores.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • 19 states have passed ‘red flag’ gun laws. Why NC may resist Biden’s plea.

    President Joe Biden supports legislation to take guns from people who are deemed a danger, but Democrats will have a tough time passing a North Carolina version.

  • Video shows the EU's top official left standing at a meeting while her male counterparts sat on gilded chairs

    Video shows Ursula von der Leyen looking unsure as the heads of Turkey and the European Council settled in their seats.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • Neighbours: Independent review launched over racism claims

    Fremantle Media, which produces the Australian soap, said it did not tolerate discrimination.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • With a wave and smile, Lee Elder helps open the Masters

    The applause started when Lee Elder’s golf cart began moving toward the first tee. “Lee, it is my privilege to say, you have the honors,” Ridley said. Elder — the first Black man to play the Masters — rose from his chair, hoisted his driver skyward for a moment, then nodded, smiled and waved in appreciation of the hundreds of people who crowded around the first tee to see history happen.

  • George Floyd died from lack of oxygen, not fentanyl, says expert

    The testimony at the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis contradicts the defence's argument.

  • New jobless applications in Florida decline for fourth-straight week

    New applications for unemployment assistance in Florida declined for the fourth-straight week — a sign that vaccine roll-outs and reopenings in the state are leading to fewer layoffs.

  • Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen

    Seminole County, GettyIn two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Rep. Matt Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900.The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”The Daily Beast examined these records as a scandal, rooted in a criminal case against Greenberg, engulfs Gaetz.The Strange Friendship That May Bring Down Matt GaetzGreenberg—the former Seminole County tax collector—has now been federally indicted on 33 counts, including sex trafficking crimes involving a 17-year-old. Court documents say Greenberg was “engaged in ‘sugar daddy’ relationships.” And The New York Times says a Justice Department investigation is looking into Gaetz’s involvement in the cash-for-sex ring.Gaetz and Greenberg are both connected through Venmo to this then-18-year-old woman—who now works in the porn industry, according to a friend of the girl. And on Thursday, Greenberg’s attorney and prosecutors indicated during a court hearing that they expect Greenberg to strike a plea deal, likely meaning he plans to cooperate with investigators.That could be potentially disastrous for Gaetz, as investigators look into the connections between these two men. And one particularly damning connection is their financial transactions.This week, during the reporting of this story, Gaetz’s once-public list of Venmo transactions disappeared. Greenberg’s Venmo account is not currently publicly accessible. But The Daily Beast was able to obtain partial records of Greenberg’s past online transactions through a source.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakGreenberg and Gaetz are also connected on Venmo to at least one other woman that Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card. Seminole County auditors flagged hundreds of those payments as “questioned or unaccounted for,” and in total found more than $300,000 in suspicious or unjustified expenses. The Daily Beast was able to obtain that credit card data through a public records request.“No one has any idea what he was doing. Zero,” said Daniel J. O'Keefe, an accountant who conducted a forensic audit for the county. “The arrogance of these guys. They just felt they were above the law. I've never seen it this bad.”O’Keefe was particularly puzzled by weekend expenses, hotels, unspecified high-dollar “consulting” fees, and cash advances that Greenberg made to himself and others. The Daily Beast has compared Greenberg’s credit card statements and Venmo transactions to Gaetz’s expenses and travel records—compiled through campaign finance reports, Instagram posts, and Venmo—and found that, in some key places, the two timelines and circles of contact overlap.Gaetz and Greenberg share Venmo connections with at least two women who received payments from Greenberg, and both have professional relationships with each other.In 2018, Greenberg also paid another woman, a mutual friend of Gaetz's, several thousand dollars using his taxpayer-backed Seminole County-issued Wells Fargo Visa card, according to county financial records obtained by The Daily Beast. Auditors flagged the transactions, saying that, despite having a contract and invoice from the company, they “do not know what it was for.”Last week, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz for allegedly paying for a 17-year-old girl to travel with him across state lines and inducing her to have sex—an act that would violate federal child sex trafficking laws. The investigation reportedly dates back to last summer, when it sprung from the ongoing Greenberg probe. According to the Times, the two men reportedly had sex with and trafficked the same 17-year-old girl.The three-term Republican has acknowledged the existence of the investigation but denies the allegations. He told The Daily Beast in a late-night March 31 text message that, “The last time I had a sexual relationship with a seventeen year old, I was seventeen.” And in an op-ed in the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner last weekend, Gaetz claimed that he “never, ever paid women for sex.”Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, and Gaetz’s congressional office declined to comment directly for this story. Instead, a representative from an outside public relations firm, the Logan Circle Group, responded with this statement from Gaetz: "The rumors, gossip and self-serving misstatements of others will be addressed in due course by my legal team." Logan Circle's Erin Elmore—a pro-Trump pundit and former contestant on The Apprentice—added that a lawyer would be "closely monitoring your coverage."Also cc'd on the email was another Logan Circle Group employee: Harlan Hill, who was banned from Fox News after calling now-Vice President Kamala Harris "an insufferable lying bitch."Greenberg’s defense attorney, Fritz Scheller, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But during a press conference after a hearing for the case, Scheller offered that the Florida congressman would probably not welcome the news that Greenberg was taking a plea deal.“I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said.—Updated with comment from Gaetz.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.