Rubber balls were in place of eyes in embalmed head found in Economy

ECONOMY -- As though finding a woman’s severed and embalmed head wasn’t mysterious and gruesome enough, investigators received another shock when they discovered the woman’s eyes had been removed and replaced with red, rubber balls.

The woman’s remains were found Dec. 12, 2014, in a semi-remote wooded area off of Mason Road in Economy. Police are still working to identify the woman and determine what happened to her.

After talking to various professionals in the Funeral Directors Association and the Medical Examiners Association, as well as organ donation centers, investigators said they learned it is not a common practice to replace eyeballs with rubber balls when preparing a deceased person for viewing.

It turned out the balls are a common toy. Beaver County Chief Assistant Detective Andrew Gall said the balls were manufactured in China, and he was able to purchase similar balls from a toy machine.

However, investigators said the balls were covered by tan colored eye caps, and those are often used by funeral directors and embalmers.

At this point, investigators do not know why the woman’s eyes were removed.

Local police have asked for help from the Chinese Embassy to assist with the investigation into the origin of the rubber balls.

Additionally, local police have asked for help from a number of agencies, including the FBI, state police in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Ohio Attorney General’s office, forensic odontologist Dr. Charles Beal and forensic anthropologist Dennis Dirkmaat.

Laura Pettler, a Beaver native and forensic criminologist, has provided police with a profile of the victim and possible suspect, crime scene analysis and how that would tie in with the physical evidence.

The North Texas University DNA Laboratory is providing DNA analysis, though the process has been unsuccessful so far because the woman was embalmed.

Beaver County District Attorney Anthony Berosh has said whoever removed the woman’s head had some anatomical knowledge.

