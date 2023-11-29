Rubber bands from sex offender's braces used to link him to woman's alleged kidnapping from Baltimore park

Investigators in Baltimore used rubber bands from a sex offender's braces to link him to an alleged kidnapping and assault of a woman at a park this month, according to court documents.

Charles Avon Taylor, 46, is charged with kidnapping, assault and sex abuse crimes, according to police and charging documents filed Nov. 16 in Maryland District Court for Baltimore City. He was convicted of first-degree rape in 2000, according to court records.

The victim was on her daily walk on a trail in Leakin Park about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 when a man on a bench began talking to her about the weather, according to the charging documents.

He followed her on the trail, and his mood quickly changed as he continued talking to her, according to the documents.

The records say the man grabbed the woman from behind, brandished a handgun and told her, “I’ll kill you.”

The woman tried to get away by biting him, and he began punching her in the face, according to the court records. He also choked her, causing her to lose consciousness, the charging documents indicate.

The man, who is transient, then allegedly dragged her to an encampment area and tied her to a chair with rope.

The woman told police that while she was tied, the man kissed her and touched her breasts through her clothing. He then used his forearm to apply pressure on her throat, causing her to pass out again, the charging documents say.

The woman said that once she was awake, the documents say, she tried to get the man to pray with her as a way to keep him calm, because he was prone to “fits of rage.” She also told him that her glasses had fallen off and that she needed them to see, according to the charging documents. The suspect said he would look for them, and that’s when the woman untied herself from the chair and escaped, the charging documents say.

The woman then crossed a creek, climbed an embankment where she got to a street and “screamed for help” until a driver stopped and 911 was called, according to the documents.

A police officer was called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Nov. 7, the charging documents say. Baltimore police released a sketch of the suspect on Nov. 9 and posted it on social media.

Northwest District Detectives & Special Investigation Detectives need your help identifying the individual pictured below regarding an aggravated assault & sexual assault that occurred in Leakin Park in the 4300 and 4400 block of N. Franklintown Road… pic.twitter.com/0o7YgAPSwl — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 9, 2023

The woman helped detectives find the encampment, where investigators discovered a chair she said she had been tied to and "blood-stained rope placed in the seat,” according to the documents.

Investigators also found “packets of elastics used for braces.” The manufacturer was contacted, and detectives learned there was only one dental office in Maryland — in Ellicott City, about 13 miles west of Baltimore — that supplied the rubber bands.

Police showed an artist’s rendering of the suspect to staff members at the dental office, and they recognized the photo as possibly being that of the suspect, court records said. The victim later identified the man in the photo, officials said.

No lawyer was listed for Taylor in online records.

Taylor checked himself into a psychiatric urgent care facility one day after the alleged kidnapping and assault, according to court records.

On Tuesday, Taylor was listed as an inmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. He was booked into the facility Wednesday, according to online records.

