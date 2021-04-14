Rubber glove manufacturer bringing 800 jobs to facility on Fort Worth’s North Side

James Hartley
·1 min read

Nitrile rubber glove manufacturer Rhino Health Inc. is bringing 800 jobs to Fort Worth, the company announced in a Wednesday news release.

The company hopes to triple the production from its New Mexico facility with a 400,000 square foot property in Majestic Fort Worth South business park, making it the largest manufacturing facility in the company. Approximately 10,000 square feet will go to office space and serve as the corporate office location.

“This is a significant first step for Rhino Health to invest and grow in the Fort Worth region,” CEO Mark Lee said. “We’re grateful to the Fort Worth Chamber for helping to make our expansion into Texas seamless. We’re confident that this location offers an environment for our employees to thrive and our business to grow.”

Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Chris Strayer said the new manufacturing facility will “shore up the supply chain for PPE materials in the future.”

Mayor Betsy Price said the company’s mission to produce ‘Made in USA’ products “is a perfect fit for Fort Worth.”

“It will be exciting to see their products made right here in Cowtown reach out into medical, industrial and commercial businesses across the country,” Price said.

The gloves are FDA-approved for medical use, originally from the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. It also produces latex and vinyl gloves out of it New Mexico property.

Recommended Stories

  • The AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines share the same technology. It could explain why both have possible links to rare blood clots.

    The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots are both viral vector vaccines. Both have been linked to cases of rare blood clots in the brain.

  • Swedish plastics company taps Charlotte area county for its North American HQ

    The average salary at the company will be over $59,000 a year, a state official said.

  • Large-scale CO2 removal startup Carbo Culture raises $6.2M Seed led by True Ventures

    Carbo Culture — a startup that has scaled an industrial process to create large-scale CO2 removal using woody waste from agriculture and forests — has raised $6.2 million in seed a financing round led by Silicon Valley VC True Ventures. The round was co-led by European early-stage venture firm Cherry Ventures. Swiss climate investor Übermorgen Ventures also participated.

  • Why $30m didn't protect Nigerian pupils after Chibok

    The 2014 student abductions led to a plan backed by the UK but little has come of it seven years on.

  • Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children

    Matchbox is launching a new series of toy cars based on real-life electric and hybrid vehicles, in a bid to make its miniatures more sustainable and to raise awareness among children of the environmental impact of motoring. The first model off the production line is a scaled-down version of the Tesla Roadster, which will be joined by toys based on cars made by Nissan, Toyota and BMW. Electric charging stations will also go on sale this year.

  • Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

    The Senate opened debate Wednesday on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents. Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. Senators voted overwhelmingly, 92-6, to proceed Wednesday to consideration of the bill.

  • Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

    When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney denounces Biden's 'reckless' Afghanistan decision

    'You don't end wars by announcing that you're leaving,' Wyoming Republican tells 'Your World'

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

    COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have once again tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

  • Britain's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

    Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week. Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • Is it time to take the police out of traffic stops?

    Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with the police. Does it make sense to have armed officers enforcing traffic laws?

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Taiwan tells Biden emissaries it will counter China's 'adventurous manoeuvres' with U.S

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told emissaries visiting at U.S. President Joe Biden's request on Thursday that the island would work with the United States to deter threats from Chinese military activities. Former senior U.S. officials, including former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, are visiting Taipei in a trip to signal Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

  • Beloved High School Basketball Coach Killed Trying to Rob Mexican Drug Cartel, Sheriff Says

    Alamance County Sheriff's Office Students and parents alike joined in mourning the sudden death of a popular high school basketball coach earlier this week in Monroe, North Carolina. They fondly recalled his uplifting “all love, no fear” motto, the “encouragement and motivation” he gave to students at his school, and his smile that “will forever remain etched in our hearts.” But two days later, the local sheriff dropped a bombshell: teacher Barney Dale Harris had died while allegedly trying to rob a Mexican drug cartel.Harris, who taught Spanish at Union Academy Charter School and served as the boys’ head basketball coach, was found dead last week in a mobile home belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widely considered to be the most powerful and ruthless drug cartel in Mexico, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced at a Wednesday press conference.Harris, 40, seemed to have come prepared for a fight. He was found in the stash house wearing a bulletproof vest, gloves, and a face cover, the sheriff said. He had been shot multiple times.“It was almost like an old western shootout,” the sheriff said, adding that three neighboring homes were left riddled with bullet holes.Harris had gone to the trailer with his brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., in order to rob a cartel member named Alonso Beltran Lara, according to the sheriff. The attempted attack wasn’t meant to be a one-off, the sheriff said: Harris and Stewart were said to have been tracking the cartel’s movements through North Carolina to pinpoint stash houses in hopes of robbing them. Alamance County Sheriff's Office “The I-85 and I-40 corridor has really caused Alamance County to be a great place to deposit their drugs,” the sheriff said of the cartel’s growing presence in the area.The theft did not go as planned. When police officers discovered the grisly scene after reports of gunfire in the mobile home, they found Harris’ body as well as Lara’s, the cartel member the two had allegedly plotted to rob. Lara’s hands and feet were bound, and he was shot “execution-style,” the sheriff said, though he was still clinging to life when police got there. Officers brought him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Deputies did not disclose who they believe shot Lara, and the investigation is ongoing.“The trailer looked like it had been ransacked,” the sheriff said. “They were looking for money or drugs, or both,” he said. Deputies found a bag with 1.2 kilos of cocaine and about $7,000 in cash near Lara’s body.Stewart, who had apparently fled following the firefight, was found at his home with “related objects tied to the crime scene” and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.The news of the violent circumstances surrounding Harris’ death rocked Monroe, where Union Academy had issued a statement just two days earlier calling on students to wear school colors to celebrate Harris. School leaders had lauded him, saying “[Harris’] motto ‘All Love...No Fear’ will be forever a part of who we are as a school. Love each other and live each day to the fullest.”On Wednesday, after the sheriff suggested the beloved basketball coach had been moonlighting as a violent criminal, the school released another statement saying it was “shocked and devastated to hear the information.”Harris, who leaves behind a wife and three children, started working at the Union Academy in July 2017. Parents of children at the school were quoted in local media earlier this week gushing over the basketball coach.“We absolutely love the family. My husband went to college with Coach Harris. He coached my nephew. It’s been a difficult time, he will be greatly missed,” one unnamed parent told WSOC-TV on Monday.A GoFundMe set up for the Harris family before the sheriff’s press conference was equally full of praise for the late teacher.“Our lives will never be the same, as Coach Harris touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He never met a stranger and the encouragement and motivation he gave both his students and athletes was priceless. Coach Harris’ smile will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the fundraiser’s description reads.The sheriff struck a much more ominous tone on Wednesday, warning that Harris’ death may not be the last violence tied to the cartel to strike the area.“When we are dealing with the Mexican drug cartels, somebody is probably going to die,” Johnson said. “The Mexican cartels, they don’t forget. They’re going to pay somebody back somewhere.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former 'Bachelor' lead Nick Viall met his new girlfriend after she slid into his DMs on Instagram

    Nick Viall told Insider that Natalie Joy's Instagram DM was "playful enough" and "didn't come across as weird."

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers visited Disney World, and their to-do list included kissing at Magic Kingdom and eating Epcot snacks

    Speaking with Disney blog Chip and Company, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers also revealed their favorite Disney movies and songs.

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison is tearing down his new $80 million Palm Beach mansion and says he has no plans to leave Hawaii

    The Oracle billionaire sent an email to employees explaining his future plans after he bought a 15,000-square-foot home in South Florida.

  • Fireball incoming - meteor streaks across South Florida's night sky, shocking residents

    Floridians were shocked by the sight of what appeared to be a huge fireball lighting up the Florida sky Monday night.