The Hill

The U.S. intelligence community "struggled" to brief former President Trump in the weeks before he entered office, according to a newly published account of his transition released by the CIA's academic center.John Helgerson, a retired intelligence officer who wrote the chapter on Trump's transition in the CIA's book on briefing presidents, wrote that Trump's transition to the White House in late 2016 and early 2017 was "far and away the most...