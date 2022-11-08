When Will Rubean AG (FRA:R1B) Breakeven?

Rubean AG (FRA:R1B) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rubean AG provides software-only point-of-sale solutions to banks, acquirers, and merchants. The €15m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €1.8m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Rubean will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Rubean

Rubean is bordering on breakeven, according to some German Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €300k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 36% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Rubean given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Rubean currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Rubean to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Rubean's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Story continues

Valuation: What is Rubean worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Rubean is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Rubean’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here