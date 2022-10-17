Ruben Flores’ jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

The jury for Ruben Flores, who is accused of helping his son, Paul Flores, cover up Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s murder, has reached a verdict.

The jury deliberated for just over a week, accounting for breaks.

The decision comes just two days after a juror was excused for talking about the case with his priest and replaced with an alternate.

The Ruben Flores verdict will not be read until the separate jury for Paul Flores has also reached a decision. That jury is still deliberating.

Paul Flores is on trial in Monterey County Superior Court for the murder of Smart, who went missing following an off-campus party during Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

Ruben Flores, right, and his attorney Harold Mesick watch the proceedings as Judge Jennifer O’Keefe announced that his jury had reached a verdict on Oct. 17, 2022, in the Kristin Smart murder case. The verdict will remain sealed until the Paul Flores verdict is determined.

He was allegedly the last person seen with the freshman as she walked back to her residence hall room.

Paul Flores has long been the “prime suspect” in Smart’s disappearance. Over the years, the case has garnered a cult-like following as it dragged out with seemingly few concrete answers as to what had happened to Smart.

Then in April 2021, both Paul Flores and his father were arrested and charged in her murder.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution alleged Paul Flores killed Smart in the course of an attempted rape, and that his father helped him to hide her body for the past 26 years.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe told Ruben Flores’ jurors they had to be available to return to the courthouse within an hour once Paul Flores’ jury makes a decision.

The public will also be notified at that time.

O’Keefe said the verdict in Ruben Flores’ case will be locked inside a box until it is ready to be read. Jurors are ordered to not talk about the case or view media about the case until both verdicts are read.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer J. O’Keefe hands the verdict envelope to the courtroom clerk for safe keeping on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, until the Paul Flores’ jury reaches a verdict.

Judge denies motion for mistrial from Paul Flores attorney

Immediately following Ruben Flores’ jury verdict, Paul Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, motioned for a mistrial for the ninth time in the Smart case.

Sanger said his investigator, Ramona Messina, saw members of the prosecution’s team hugging the Smart family in front of Paul Flores’ jurors as they were gathered in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Sanger called this “extremely inappropriate” and “really unforgivable,” alleging the conduct could sway jurors’ emotions to a guilty verdict — something he alleged was San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle’s goal during his opening and closing statements.

Ruben Flores and his attorney Harold Mesick confer before court on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The judge announced that the jury for Ruben Flores has reached a verdict in the Kristin Smart murder case. The verdict will remain sealed until Paul Flores’ verdict is determined.

“A small degree of compassion in my view is entirely appropriate,” Peuvrelle said, adding that Denise and Stan Smart been waiting for an answer in their daughter’s case for 26 years.

O’Keefe denied the motion because jurors have been admonished multiple times per day to ignore anything they see outside of the courtroom by those connected with the case, she said.

In her view, she added, they take those admonishments very seriously.

O’Keefe added that, in an abundance of caution, prosecution team members should avoid doing something similar in the future.