Ruben Neves joining Newcastle would game the system – no wonder the Premier League wants to act

Word reaches us that the talented Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, who made Wolverhampton his home for six years, has found the transition to life in Saudi Arabia difficult, which ordinarily might have been something of an embarrassment for his host were it not for developments elsewhere.

It appears the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi may have an alternative use for Neves. It just so happens that there is a vacancy for an elegant midfielder with a nice range of passing and an eye for goal at another one of their investments, where a midfielder with similar qualities finds himself in a spot of trouble. So begins the first potential loan between PIF-owned Al-Hilal and PIF-owned Newcastle United – and with it, a whole lot of trouble.

Once again, the big money in English football is getting out there ahead of the rules that govern the game, and the regulations are obliged to try to recover the situation like a centre-half scurrying back towards goal. Multi-club ownerships, jurisdictions without financial fair play (FFP) regulations – the clubs obligate the Premier League to make tougher rules, and then find new ways of sidestepping the spirit of them.

‘Rules say there is nothing to stop loan’

“The current rules and regulations say there is nothing to stop it,” said Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth on a Neves loan, before repeating the key word: “Currently.” When the PIF-led consortium was finally permitted to buy Newcastle in October 2021, there was a hasty vote on the part of the clubs to establish a whole new section of Premier League rules on associated party transactions. In other words, no inflated commercial deals for Newcastle with Saudi entities to increase revenue compliant under the league’s FFP – known now as profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Having failed to close that door once on Manchester City, the league were not about to make the same mistake again. City, naturally, deny all allegations that they agreed deals with Abu Dhabi-owned entities that were above market value.

The problem now for the Premier League clubs is that the Neves loan deal, which potentially gives Newcastle an excellent replacement for the banned Sandro Tonali, rides a coach and horses through the whole point of PSR. Rival clubs will be furious. One wonders if there is even the potential for a vote on a rule change before the January window.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month ban from the club - AFP/Oli Scarff

Once again, the Premier League is obliged to police a modern domestic game played out on a global scale. Clubs built as part of systems stretching across different countries with different rules on financial disclosure, and very different attitudes towards transparency. This is, lest we forget, the game the government is so desperate to regulate. One would hazard a guess it will be rather less keen telling the Saudi government what it can and cannot do with its expensive Portuguese midfielders.

Associated party transaction rules already apply in the transfer of players on permanent deals, just not in the loan market. Newcastle had to demonstrate to the Premier League that they obtained fair market value when selling the French winger Allan Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli, another PIF club, in the summer. Chelsea were obliged to deny there was any PIF money in its Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly ownership and then did some very useful summer deals with Saudi Pro League clubs.

Naturally, on all counts, great scepticism exists in the Premier League. The multi-club system feels … impenetrable. Nine years ago Manchester City went through that strange episode with Frank Lampard who left Chelsea as a free agent ostensibly to sign for New York City, the City Football Group’s then new Major League Soccer Franchise. Lampard took his time joining them – a year in fact, which he spent in Manchester playing for City.

The series of explanations were just as odd. At first City said that Lampard had just agreed a loan deal in Manchester from New York for the first half of the season. Then they said that was an error and that Lampard had never formally signed for New York in the summer of 2014, but that he had just agreed to do so from Jan 2015 – an agreement which had since been changed. The Premier League had earlier said something different.

Watford, with a distinct lack of subtlety, were the beneficiaries of 10 loan players from Udinese, a club from the same stable as their Pozzo family owners, in the 2012-13 season. For good measure they also loaned in a further two players from Granada – also owned by the Pozzo family. Watford lost in the Championship play-off final and the Football League promptly changed the rules on loans. By and large, it is the Premier League motherships, at the heart of multi-club systems, who loan out their emerging talents to the wider group. Once they start coming back the other way then it is a problem.

Neves is that problem. There is no doubt that Wolves, as Telegraph Sport revealed were in PSR trouble, needed the Neves transfer fee this summer. Yet a top Premier League player left the European game for the Saudi money, and now may conveniently return six months later to PIF’s flagship club to solve the problem of Tonali’s ban. Had Newcastle wanted Neves, they should have signed him from Wolves.

Newcastle and PIF may well, in private, point to the many other clubs – Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool among them – who benefited from Saudi transfer fees this summer. But the game is not engaged in some quid pro quo with the kingdom. The PSR rules are in place to preserve the competitive balance, as much as that is possible, which is what sustains its quality and, ultimately, its value. There is nothing in the regulations to stop a loan of this kind – but there should be.

The rules on associated party transactions as they relate to loan deals will need an update, and perhaps they will come before Newcastle can sign Neves on loan. Either way, it is a constant battle to keep up. You have to wonder what certain clubs will try next.

