The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Rubicon Project (RUBI) closed at $6.67, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 1.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RUBI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RUBI to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 183.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.69 million, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

RUBI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $181.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1400% and +16.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RUBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RUBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI)



