- By GF Value





The stock of Rubicon Technology (NAS:RBCN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.5 per share and the market cap of $25.4 million, Rubicon Technology stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Rubicon Technology is shown in the chart below.





Rubicon Technology Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Because Rubicon Technology is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Rubicon Technology has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Rubicon Technology at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rubicon Technology is strong. This is the debt and cash of Rubicon Technology over the past years:

Rubicon Technology Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Rubicon Technology has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.5 million and loss of $0.4 a share. Its operating margin is -34.81%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Rubicon Technology is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rubicon Technology over the past years:

Story continues

Rubicon Technology Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Rubicon Technology is -1.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 47.9%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Rubicon Technology's ROIC was -24.51, while its WACC came in at 4.22. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rubicon Technology is shown below:

Rubicon Technology Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Overall, the stock of Rubicon Technology (NAS:RBCN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Rubicon Technology stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

