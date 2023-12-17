Rubin: Detroit artist's rare Bob Dylan tapes fail at auction — but he's not giving up

Stephen Handschu maintains that his Bob Dylan tapes are priceless. At auction Thursday, they went un-priced, which is something else altogether.

Handschu, 76, is a relatively impoverished blind sculptor who is understandably reluctant to be forever known as any of those things besides "sculptor." As detailed in the Free Press on Thanksgiving Day, he owns the only known set of master tapes to Bob Dylan's first album, imaginatively titled "Bob Dylan."

The three oversized reel-to-reel tapes went up for bid at a New York auction house called Guernsey's, and at the end of about a minute of less-than-frenzied online bidding, he still owned them. They didn't sell.

“I am surprised,” Handschu said Friday, “but not devastated. I’m not harmed. I’m the same guy I was when you met me.”

That guy is talented, reflective and realistic. He's also generous: Though he lives in a subsidized studio apartment in downtown Detroit and he's never had any money to speak of, he had plans to share whatever wealth came his way.

So it's a mutual disappointment, and neither he nor the auction house are giving up.

Still, what's a guy gotta do to get some bids going? And if Dylan's songwriting and recording catalogs have sold in the past few years for a combined $400 million or more, shouldn't the origin story of the record that started it all be worth 1% of that?

Do I hear half a percent, for $2 million?

Going, going, none.

Disappointing, but not damaging

Handschu was your standard starving artist in Manhattan in 1966 when one of the many wayfaring musicians who camped briefly in his studio was working as a janitor at Columbia Records.

The janitor saw the tapes from 1961 on a pile destined for the trash and was given permission to whisk them away. He gave them to Handschu, who kept them on a string of closet shelves in assorted apartments in multiple cities before finding a sound engineer in suburban Chicago who had the antiquated machinery that would play them.

That confirmation of what the tapes included came in 2007. A friend led Handschu to Guernsey's a short 16 years later, and you couldn't blame Handschu for imagining vast riches ― but he refused to do it.

Stephen Handschu during an interview at his apartment in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

"I made a deal with myself," he said. "I wasn’t going to be made or broken by what happened yesterday."

He feels badly for Eye Learn Cares, a Detroit nonprofit that teaches life skills to blind people, to which he had promised a cut of the proceeds. Likewise the sound engineer in Illinois and the friend and manager who found the auctioneer.

But if he can deal with the disappointment, so can they.

"My life experience," he said, "tells me clear your mind, take a step back, and see how it looks in the morning."

Bare-bones Bob

The tapes, for the record, look arresting to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

It was Dylan’s second album that launched him as a cultural force. The first was just the singer at age 20 with a guitar, a harmonica, two original compositions and a batch of other people’s material.

Folk singer and songwriter Bob Dylan plays the harmonica and acoustic guitar in March 1963 at an unknown location.

“Him in the raw,” said Jason Hanley, a musician and Ph.D. who serves as the hall’s vice president of education. “As a historian, it’s fascinating. It gives us the craft of what went into an album.”

There’s conversation with legendary producer and record executive John Hammond, much of which shows how little Dylan knew about what he was doing. There are songs that didn’t wind up on the record.

“You could compare it to some classic instrument from the early part of a career,” Hanley said. “It’s an emotional investment. I’ve seen some items like that go up into the millions.”

But not this one.

Guernsey listed the expected sale price at $800,000 to $1.2 million, with the opening bid at $200,000. When no one bit, the opener dropped to $90,000.

Someone met the price, and then someone else from who knows where bid $95,000, and that was it.

Handschu won't divulge the reserve price, the minimum he was willing to accept, but $95,000 didn't get the job done. Lot No. 19 on a program of 45 items ended, and it was on to No. 20, a set of Beatles autographs with an expected range of $7,000 to $9,000.

That didn't sell, either.

Tough day at the auction

The auction was a washout. An Eddie Van Halen guitar went for $110,000 and Elvis Presley's sixth grade report card brought $9,000, but a good three-quarters of the items went unclaimed.

Sometimes, said Guernsey’s founder Arlan Ettinger, an item flops because “you go out on a limb. It doesn’t have a track record. There’s no precedent to point to.”

Sometimes, that happens over and over.

The Dylan tapes were well publicized, he said, with articles by the New York Times and Reuters after the column in the Free Press that was picked up by more than a dozen newspapers. So that wasn't the problem.

“We put our hearts in it,” he said, and now he’s hoping the phone will ring.

That happens sometimes, too. A collector will reach out to make a deal, or word will reach a potential buyer after the fact.

Handschu is willing to be patient.

He still believes the tapes are an important artifact — and he believes in the way he has spent his life, never working for a windfall.

“I’m a guy who did what I wanted to do,” he said, “knowing that was at the expense of the values most people have.”

He made art and friends and memories, and if he winds up $400 million short of Dylan, he's not going to sing the blues.

Reach Neal Rubin at NRubin@freepress.com.

