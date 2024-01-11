Rubin: A scoundrel steals from special needs kids — but they win anyway

The scoundrel who stole money from special needs kids at a Waterford bowling alley Saturday knew exactly what he was doing and who he was doing it to.

The most likely suspect had been skulking around Century Bowl on Highland Road for a good 40 minutes, according to security footage. He'd seen all sorts of giddy children and young adults with all sorts of challenges taking their places at the lanes, ready for Miracle League of North Oakland's first session of the winter to get rolling.

He helped himself to an old brown bank deposit bag anyway, stuck around a bit for no discernable reason, and eventually strolled away with about $350 in cash and a $210 check.

"He was basically stalking us, watching every move we made," said Susie Glasgow, 63, who works for Easterseals MORC as the team support specialist for Miracle League bowling and baseball. "That's the creepy part."

Susie Glasgow of Miracle League of North Oakland returned on Tuesday to Century Bowl, where over the weekend $350 in cash and a $210 check were taken during an event the group hosted for children with special needs.

But there's a good part, too. This is, blessedly, the rare occasion when the victim of a five-day-old crime has already come out ahead.

Because people are fundamentally good and stealing from special needs kids is glaringly bad, Miracle League of North Oakland has already received far more in donations and good wishes than the scoundrel took.

"That's what I want to focus on. The positive side," Glasgow said.

She would positively love to see the scoundrel in the slammer, sure. But the regional manager for the chain of bowling centers that includes Century was so outraged and apologetic that he gave Miracle League $1,000. Someone in Seattle sent $500.

The tally as of Wednesday, as word spread on social media and with a mention on TV, was $2,500.

Now Glasgow is hoping to meet some people who are so galvanized by what's realistically a minor crime that they want to become volunteers.

That might seem far-fetched ― but it's how she started.

Captured on video ― but not yet by police

I should point out that the gentleman in the white baseball cap whose photo accompanies today's column is thus far only an alleged scoundrel.

Sure, he's in security footage wandering furtively through the building on Highland Road, and he carefully averts his face from cameras, and he was behind the registration tables where he had no business being two minutes before the theft was discovered.

Also, when I asked Waterford Police Detective Craig Plesscher whether the man in the video should be considered a suspect, he essentially said, "Duh."

But he's yet to be identified, much less convicted ― and while we're on that subject, if you happen to know who or where the alleged scoundrel is, Plesscher would appreciate an informative call or text at 248-618-6065.

In a screen shot taken from security footage, the man identified by police as a suspect in a theft at Century Bowl walks past the front desk. He's carrying a jacket from a pest control company that Century Bowl employees say they found in the trash.

Plesscher was one of two detectives who stopped by Century Bowl on Tuesday to check the security footage. He saw the scoundrel squeeze past a volunteer at the check-in table, grab a pen, lean over and check a name off a list, as though he were just another genial helper.

The bag of cash, collected from families that hadn't paid their $70-for-seven-weeks fee online, had been tucked deep in a plastic bin of office supplies. Glasgow was only steps away from it, but she was facing the bowlers, 64 of them at the west end on lanes 37 through 52.

The crime was quickly detected. Glasgow sold a Miracle League cap, reached for the deposit bag, and ... what?

But the pinfall began on schedule, never mind the pitfall.

"Something bad happened to us today," she said into her microphone, "but let's all make up for it by doing good for somebody else."

The miracle of Miracle

Miracle League started with a handicap-accessible baseball diamond in Southfield 21 years ago. In 2011, someone vandalized it, and Glasgow's daughter, Tricia Rossbach, was among the stalwarts who showed up to fix the damage.

"Mom," Rossbach said, "you've got to see this. You'll love it."

Indeed she did. Glasgow started as a passionate volunteer, then came aboard part-time to run the North Oakland programs, even though she has a full-time position elsewhere.

"My husband has to volunteer with me in the summer if he wants to see me," she says. He's perfectly willing, and Rossbach works in the concession stand.

"The kids just warm your heart," Glasgow says.

Ozzie Schons, left, of Lake Orion, helps his brother Zander launch a ball down a ramp during Miracle League of North Oakland’s first bowling event of the winter Saturday. The event for special needs kids and young adults went on as planned at Century Bowl in Waterford after a thief absconded with $350 in registration fees.

Many Miracle Leaguers stick around until they're not kids anymore, at least by birth certificate. Why stop when it's so much fun, and a physical or mental disability puts limits on where you can find fun and victories?

Some of the bowlers need help loading balls onto ramps so they can nudge them toward the pins. Some need bumpers in the gutters to keep the ball in Waterford, let alone the lane. Some are so proficient that this coming Saturday, a far lane will have the bumpers removed.

Watch them all smile, a friend of Glasgow likes to say, and "it's like someone dropped a Happy Bomb on you."

Maybe a certain scoundrel should have stuck around.

Neal Rubin covered the best bowlers in the world during his sportswriter days, but alas, nothing rubbed off. Reach him at NARubin@freepress.com.

