Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies.

“McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio also cited the company’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, China’s leading government power, saying the party poses an “existential threat to our nation.”

“We know the company has been doing this with opioid producers and federal regulators, which underscores the massive danger posed by McKinsey’s work for both the Chinese Communist Party and vast segments of America’s national security infrastructure. The Chinese Communist Party poses an existential threat to our nation, and McKinsey cannot be trusted. Every federal agency should immediately cut ties with the company.”

Rubio’s latest statement comes following a report from The New York Times detailing thousands of internal documents that showed the firm allowed its employees who consulted for pharmaceutical companies to also advise government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a letter sent to McKinsey’s Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels, Rubio wrote that his company has repeatedly lied to his staff about the company’s relationship with the Chinese government.

“McKinsey’s refusal to answer those questions takes on new importance given reports that ‘a McKinsey consultant highlighted the firm’s work for the F.D.A. and stressed “who we know and what we know,”’” Rubio said in his statement. “Previous reports make clear that McKinsey’s “work with both the Pentagon and powerful Chinese state-owned enterprises poses a potential risk to national security that federal agencies can no longer ignore.”

