Rubio says meeting with Jackson ‘did nothing to ease my concerns’ about Biden’s nominee

Sen. Marco Rubio signaled Tuesday that he will likely vote against fellow Miamian Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court after a meeting with the federal judge failed to assuage his concerns about President Joe Biden’s nominee.

“As I said when Judge Jackson was nominated, I cannot support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written,” the Florida Republican said in a statement following a meeting with Jackson.

“Judge Jackson’s story is inspiring and I appreciated the opportunity to meet with her. Unfortunately, our conversation today did nothing to ease my concerns that we have starkly different understandings of the Constitution and the role of the Supreme Court.”

Jackson, a 1988 graduate of Miami Palmetto High School, will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed by the full Senate, which Democrats hope to accomplish before Easter. Rubio was one of three senators who did not participate in the vote when Jackson was confirmed last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.